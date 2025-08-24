Seattle Storm: How Three Major Injuries Changed the Season
Samuelson Falls, Silence in the Gym
On May 1 in, Seattle Storm, practice ended in silence. Katie Lou Samuelson was on the hardwood, clutching her knee. The squeak of sneakers stopped, teammates frozen, coaches rushing over. Hours later, the team confirmed the fear that hung in the air — a torn ACL. Season over. Just like that.
She wasn’t supposed to be the star. She was supposed to be the connector. A shooter, a spacer, someone who made everything easier for the people around her. Without her, the floor shrinks, the paint clogs, and every possession becomes a little harder.
Horston’s Promise Put on Pause
Then there’s Jordan Horston. Raw, fearless, still learning. The kind of player who can guard three positions and change a game with energy alone. She was turning a corner — you could see it in her second year, the confidence starting to show.
And then, another ACL tear, this time during Athletes Unlimited play. Momentum gone. Growth halted. A young career put on pause, leaving Seattle without the wing they thought would be theirs for the next decade.
Mühl Never Got Her Shot
Nika Mühl’s rookie year ended before it began. Overseas in Turkey, in her very first professional game, she crumpled too. ACL. Meniscus. Surgery.
She was drafted to shadow Skylar Diggins, to bring her stubborn defense and toughness into the backcourt. Instead, she’s in street clothes, learning the league from the sideline. A season that was supposed to shape her instead disappears into rehab appointments and long afternoons of waiting.
Veterans Left to Carry the Weight
Now it’s on the old guard. Nneka Ogwumike in the paint, reliable as gravity. Diggins with the ball in her hands, orchestrating every possession. Ezi Magbegor stretching into a bigger role, blocking shots, keeping them in games.
Around them, a cast asked to do more than expected: Gabby Williams, Brittney Sykes, Erica Wheeler, Lexie Brown, Tiffany Mitchell, Zia Cooke, and rookie Dominique Malonga. Names on the roster who were supposed to fill minutes. Instead, they’re being asked to fill holes.
A Season Defined by Adversity
This is what the Seattle Storm injury report 2025 really says. Not just who is gone. But what has been taken. Depth. Development. Momentum.
The margin for error is gone. Every win is a grind. Every loss is a reminder. And yet — they keep showing up. Because what else can you do?
