Seattle Storm Land Support From NFL's Bobby Wagner, Jayden Daniels
Recently, the Seattle Storm’s ownership group welcomed a new member—former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner joined the club.
“Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community,” said Seattle Storm Co-Owner Lisa Brummel in an official statement.
“He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women’s sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby’s experience and expertise to the mix.”
Wagner is no longer with the Seahawks, but he’s still active in the NFL with the Washington Commanders. When the Storm paid a visit to the Mystics on Sunday, Wagner was in the building with his team’s franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders' stars were seen in Seattle’s locker room getting involved with the team’s huddle.
via @seattlestorm: Think this means the @Commanders are Storm fans now 😜
The Storm took the opportunity to poke some fun at the Mystics one final time after taking care of business in Washington DC over the weekend.
In a tight matchup, the Storm were victorious. They received a dominant scoring effort from the star forward Nneka Ogwumike, who scored 30 points in 32 minutes.
Dominique Malonga checked in for 28 minutes and picked up a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Storm defeated the Mystics 84-82. Seattle advanced to 20-18 on the season, impressing their newest owner before Wagner and the Commanders kick off their NFL season.
via @seattlestorm: The newest member of our ownership group, @Bwagz, pulled up in DC 👋
“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” Wagner stated back in July. “This is about more than basketball, it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”
With Sunday’s win over the Mystics, Seattle maintains their small advantage over Golden State. The playoff push is still on for the Seattle franchise.
