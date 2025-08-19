Seattle Storm Legend Sue Bird Shares Thoughts on Iconic Feat
Sue Bird made history this past weekend.
The Seattle Storm legend became the first WNBA player to be honored by her franchise with a statue. As honored as Bird feels to be the first—she looks forward to not being the last.
“The truth is that I never set out to be the first at anything, but if being the first means I won't be the last, if this statue means that 20 years from now there will be statues of other WNBA greats — some who are in the audience and players whose names you don't even know yet — than I'm proud to be the first,” Bird said, according to ESPN.
via @espnw: Minutes played, records crushed, and trophies won. Sue Bird is now enshrined in bronze in Seattle as the first WNBA statue in history 🤩
"There's just not a lot of women that are honored in this way, and we have tons of men. I’m actually really proud and honored, especially in the city of Seattle, to be with those other male athletes. Those are elite, elite athletes, and I'm really proud to be in the same breath as some of the greats that have come through here, but even more proud to be the first WNBA player."
After a stint at UConn from 1998 to 2002, Bird entered the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick.
A Look Back at Sue Bird's Seattle Career
Unlike many of her peers, Bird had a long career in the WNBA with the same franchise. Her run spanned from 2002 to 2022. Nearly all of her seasons included a run in the playoffs.
With nearly 600 games played, Bird totaled 6,803 points, 3,234 assists, 1,466 rebounds, and 724 steals. She finished her career ranked ninth for all-time scoring and first for assists in the WNBA.
As far as accolades go, Bird was the assists champion on three different occasions. She earned eight All-WNBA nods, five of which were First Team. Bird was named an All-Star 13 times.
Along with the personal accolades, Bird contributed to four WNBA Championships with the Storm, ranging from 2004 to 2020. The Storm also won the Commissioner’s Cup Championship in 2021. Along with the newly built statue, Bird earned the right to have No. 10 retired in Seattle.
