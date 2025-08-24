Seattle Storm Make WNBA History vs Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers wasn’t the only one to make history in Dallas on Friday night.
The entire Seattle Storm's organization pulled off something that has never been done before. Their bench unit outscored the entire Wings squad.
via @seattlestorm: Our bench: 62. Dallas: 60. That's the first time in WNBA history a team's reserves outscored the opponent's entire points total in a game! 👏👏👏
Seattle's bench scoring was the most by any WNBA team this year.
The Storm’s starting unit had a light workload on Friday. Gabby Williams’ nine points in 21 minutes were the most scoring production from a starter from Seattle’s side.
Brittney Sykes was right behind with eight points on a 1-6 shooting night from the field. Skylar Diggins and Ezi Magbegor each scored six points, while Nneka Ogwumike dropped four points in 22 minutes.
The Stars of the Bench
Dominique Molonga led the way with 22 points. It was a highly efficient outing for Malonga, who checked in for 30 minutes and put up 12 shots. Just two of those attempts were misses. Malonga scored the team-high, but also came just one rebound shy of a double-double.
Erica Wheeler was second in line to the leading scorer. In 20 minutes, Wheeler hit on six of eight shots from the field and went 4-6 from beyond the arc, putting up 17 points.
Tiffany Mitchell was the final bench player to put up double digits. In 21 minutes, Mitchell made five out of seven shots from the field, producing 11 points.
It was quite an off night for Dallas, especially Bueckers, who was coming off a historic performance just two nights prior. Against the LA Sparks on Wednesday, Bueckers checked in for 36 minutes and dropped 44 points while making 81 percent of her shots from the field.
The follow-up wasn’t nearly as clean. Bueckers put up fewer than 10 shots for the first time since August 10. The young star posted her lowest field goal percentage of the month (28.6). Bueckers scored just 11 points in 22 minutes of action.
The Storm put together a dominant showing against the Wings and picked up a 95-60 win. With that win, the Storm moved to 19-18 on the year. They are now on a two-game win streak, placed seventh in the league, trailing the Indiana Fever by half a game.
