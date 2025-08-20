Seattle Storm Player Climbs Franchise Rankings in Win vs. Sky
Former Chicago Sky draft pick Gabby Williams accomplished a major milestone on Tuesday night.
In 35 minutes of action, Williams became one of four players on the Seattle Storm to produce at least five assists. With that, Williams moved up the Storm’s franchise leaderboard for all-time assists.
via @seattlestorm: A couple of changes to our franchise all-time assists leaderboard 👇
Gabby Williams is now sitting at No. 9 on the Storm’s all-time assists list with 356 total. Williams is now trailing Alysha Clark, who has 420 assists.
Along with Williams, the veteran guard Skylar Diggins moved up the board on Tuesday as well. With six assists against the Sky, Diggins surpassed Jordin Canada. She is now going for Breanna Stewart’s No. 4 spot.
Williams surpassed Sami Whitcomb, who now holds the 10th spot with 352 assists. Now a member of the Phoenix Mercury, Whitcomb won’t be building on that number.
Gabby Williams entered the WNBA during the 2018 Draft. Coming out of UConn, Williams was selected with the fourth-overall pick by the Chicago Sky.
As a full-time starter in 2018, Williams averaged seven points and two assists as a rookie. Williams would play two more seasons with the Sky before taking on a stint with the Seattle Storm.
During the 2020 WNBA season, Williams started just four games for the Sky. When the Storm acquired Williams, the veteran started all 36 games played. During year one with the Storm, Williams averaged eight points and three assists per game.
Over the next two seasons, Williams would average four assists per game, while turning the ball over fewer than two times. This year, Williams notched an All-Star appearance for the first time. In 35 games, Williams posted averages of 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
With Alysha Clark getting traded to the Washington Mystics earlier this month, the veteran won’t be building on the 420 assists anytime soon. Williams has a long way to go before reaching the No. 8 spot, so there won’t be changes to the list anytime soon.
