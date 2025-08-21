Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Playoff Picture: Can They Hold On?

The Storm are fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot. There aren't many games left; They have to hold it together or their playoff hopes could be crushed.

Edward Blair II

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4), forward Nneka Ogwumike (3), forward Gabby Williams (5), forward Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Brittney Sykes (20) walk back to the bench during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4), forward Nneka Ogwumike (3), forward Gabby Williams (5), forward Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Brittney Sykes (20) walk back to the bench during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Riding the Line

It’s been that kind of year for the Seattle Storm — up and down, steady one week and shaky the next. At 18–18, they’ve managed to keep themselves above water long enough to be in the playoff picture. Right now, they’re sitting in the No. 8 spot, the last available ticket into the postseason.

If the season ended today, the Storm would be staring down a first-round matchup with the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the league’s best record. That’s a brutal draw. But just getting in matters. For a team that’s been in transition since Sue Bird retired and Breanna Stewart left for New York, every step forward counts.

Storm
Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Season of Gut Checks

July nearly sunk them. A six-game skid had Seattle spiraling, and questions about their depth were getting louder. Then came Vancouver — the franchise’s first ever regular-season game outside the U.S. The Storm gutted out an 80–78 win over Atlanta, a victory that felt like a lifeline.

Fast forward to last week. Seattle knocked off the Chicago Sky 94–88, thanks to Skylar Diggins dropping 24 points and Nneka Ogwumike doing the heavy lifting inside. That win evened the record, but it didn’t provide breathing room. The Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics are right there, waiting for a stumble.

New Faces, Familiar Pressure

The front office isn’t sitting back. Earlier this month, the Storm pulled the trigger on a big move, trading away Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and a future first-rounder to land All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from Washington. She gives Seattle a slasher and defender they desperately needed. The question is whether there’s enough time for her to gel with Jewell Loyd and Diggins before the playoffs start.

Off the court, the franchise has been in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Sue Bird was honored with a statue outside Climate Pledge Arena — the first WNBA player ever to receive one. And Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner joined the ownership group, making history as the first active NFL player to buy into a WNBA team.

Sue Bird
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former Seattle Storm player, Sue Bird, poses for a photo in front of her statue prior to the game between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Stretch Ahead

The Storm controls its destiny, but barely. Beat the teams below them. Split with the contenders. Take care of business against Los Angeles. Do that, and they’re in. Fail, and what’s been a year of progress might suddenly feel like a wasted chance. Can they weather the storm?

