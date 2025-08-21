Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm’s Role in WNBA’s Historic Attendance Surge

The WNBA is having another historic season.

Justin Grasso

Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell shoots the ball against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell shoots the ball against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The WNBA has been on a record-breaking pace for attendance in 2025. Being one of the oldest teams, the Seattle Storm is surely playing its part with its contributions.

The 2002 WNBA season held the previous high with 2.36 million fans attending games throughout the year. The 2024 WNBA season teased that number by achieving 2.35 million. For context, the WNBA played 41 fewer games compared to then, according to Front Office Sports.

This season, the league already beat out the record just weeks before the regular season shuts down. Now, they on pace to make it three million, which shatters the record.

“Ahead of Tuesday’s games, the WNBA has amassed 2,431,739 fans with 65 games left. (The league will finish with 286 games this year, following an increase from 40 to 44 games per team, a league high.)

The WNBA will need to average about 8,750 fans per game for the remainder of the season to pass 3 million attendees. If it can continue its pace of about 11,000 fans per game, the league will finish the 2025 season with nearly 3.15 million attendees—a 33% increase from last season.” vis FOS.

The Seattle Storm’s Contributions

Caitlin Clark, Stor
Jun 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) advances the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler (17) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

According to Across the Timeline, the Storm’s 18 home games totaled 210,377 attendees. It’s highest turnout was over 18,000, with the lowest coming in at just over 9,000.

With an average of 11,687 fans per game, the Storm rank fifth in the WNBA for their typical turnout.

In front of Seattle is the Los Angeles Sparks, who average over 12,000 fans per game. Then, there’s the New York Liberty at 16,425.

To no surprise, the Indiana Fever draws nearly 17,000 fans per game. With Caitlin Clark being one of the many faces of the league, the presence of the second-year star has generated a ton of excitement around her team—whether she’s on the floor or off of it.

As for the Golden State Valkyries, they’ve secured the top spot. With an average of 18,064, Golden State’s first run in the WNBA has generated a ton of excitement, and it shows in the numbers.

Published
