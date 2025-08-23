Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Run Away With 95–60 Win Over Dallas Wings

A reminder that when Seattle leans in, the ceiling is high.

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Seattle bench reacts after a score by Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Setting the Tone Early

From the opening tip, the Seattle Storm established pace and physicality. A 28–16 first quarter silenced the home crowd in Arlington and forced the Dallas Wings into catch-up mode before the game truly settled. They came in knowing this was a business trip and came to take care of business on the road tonight.

Bench Depth Breaks the Game Open

Seattle’s reserves poured in 62 points, one of the most staggering bench outputs in recent WNBA memory. That depth turned what might have been a close fight into a runaway.

Dominique Malonga owned the paint, pouring in 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting with 9 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler provided veteran spark, hitting 4-of-6 from deep on her way to 17 points and 4 assists.

Tiffany Mitchell added 11 points with steady aggression, while Lexie Brown and Zia Cooke combined for 10.

Even rookie Mackenzie Holmes chipped in a bucket and a rebound.

It was the kind of balanced eruption that coaches dream about — and opponents dread.

Malonga
Starting Five Spotlight

The starters didn’t need to shoulder the scoring load, but they provided the foundation with defense, passing, and poise:

Gabby Williams: 9 points (3–7 FG, 1–2 3PT, 2–3 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Brittney Sykes: 8 points (1–6 FG, 6–9 FT), 1 rebound, 5 assists

Skylar Diggins: 6 points (2–7 FG), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Ezi Magbegor: 6 points (3–4 FG), 6 rebounds, 1 assist

Nneka Ogwumike: 4 points (2–4 FG), 3 rebounds, 4 assists

Dallas Struggles Continue

Paige Bueckers added 11 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal, but Seattle’s defense forced her into tough looks. Maddy Siegrist scored 12 points with five boards, and Haley Jones hauled in 10 rebounds, yet the Wings couldn’t keep up once Seattle’s offense started clicking. Dallas' record is now 9-28, and things continue to spiral out of control for the Wings.

Paige
A Statement Beyond the Scoreboard

For Seattle (19–18), this was more than just a win to move above .500. It was proof of their depth, structure, and the kind of collective buy-in that wins playoff games. If the starters can continue providing balance while the bench brings fireworks, the Storm could become the West’s most dangerous dark horse.

For Dallas (9–28), the growing pains remain. With Bueckers, the future is still bright, but this game underlined just how far cohesion and consistency have yet to go with the Wings this season.

