Seattle Storm Run Away With 95–60 Win Over Dallas Wings
Setting the Tone Early
From the opening tip, the Seattle Storm established pace and physicality. A 28–16 first quarter silenced the home crowd in Arlington and forced the Dallas Wings into catch-up mode before the game truly settled. They came in knowing this was a business trip and came to take care of business on the road tonight.
Bench Depth Breaks the Game Open
Seattle’s reserves poured in 62 points, one of the most staggering bench outputs in recent WNBA memory. That depth turned what might have been a close fight into a runaway.
Dominique Malonga owned the paint, pouring in 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting with 9 rebounds.
Erica Wheeler provided veteran spark, hitting 4-of-6 from deep on her way to 17 points and 4 assists.
Tiffany Mitchell added 11 points with steady aggression, while Lexie Brown and Zia Cooke combined for 10.
Even rookie Mackenzie Holmes chipped in a bucket and a rebound.
It was the kind of balanced eruption that coaches dream about — and opponents dread.
Starting Five Spotlight
The starters didn’t need to shoulder the scoring load, but they provided the foundation with defense, passing, and poise:
Gabby Williams: 9 points (3–7 FG, 1–2 3PT, 2–3 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Brittney Sykes: 8 points (1–6 FG, 6–9 FT), 1 rebound, 5 assists
Skylar Diggins: 6 points (2–7 FG), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Ezi Magbegor: 6 points (3–4 FG), 6 rebounds, 1 assist
Nneka Ogwumike: 4 points (2–4 FG), 3 rebounds, 4 assists
Dallas Struggles Continue
Paige Bueckers added 11 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal, but Seattle’s defense forced her into tough looks. Maddy Siegrist scored 12 points with five boards, and Haley Jones hauled in 10 rebounds, yet the Wings couldn’t keep up once Seattle’s offense started clicking. Dallas' record is now 9-28, and things continue to spiral out of control for the Wings.
A Statement Beyond the Scoreboard
For Seattle (19–18), this was more than just a win to move above .500. It was proof of their depth, structure, and the kind of collective buy-in that wins playoff games. If the starters can continue providing balance while the bench brings fireworks, the Storm could become the West’s most dangerous dark horse.
For Dallas (9–28), the growing pains remain. With Bueckers, the future is still bright, but this game underlined just how far cohesion and consistency have yet to go with the Wings this season.
More Seattle Storm on SI
Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA
The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon