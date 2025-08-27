Seattle Storm Slip in Playoff Race After Loss vs Indiana Fever
Storm Lose Their Edge
Seattle came in playing well. Four wins in five had put the Seattle Storm back in the playoff mix. But Tuesday night in Indianapolis, that progress vanished in a 95–75 loss to the Indiana Fever.
The defeat dropped Seattle to 20–19, pushing them behind the very team they were trying to separate from.
Offense Out of Rhythm
Nneka Ogwumike was steady with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Brittney Sykes added 12, and Ezi Magbegor scored 8 with 3 blocks. But too often the offense stalled.
Skylar Diggins had 6 points and 8 assists but only took three shots. Gabby Williams was held to two points in 18 minutes. When the backcourt can’t create, Seattle’s attack shrinks, and that showed here.
The Storm hit 47.5% from the field and 35% from three. On paper, good enough. In reality, not nearly enough volume or balance.
The Boards Told the Story
Indiana owned the glass. The Fever pulled down 42 rebounds to Seattle’s 21, a gap that changed the game. Twelve of those came on the offensive end, keeping possessions alive and draining Seattle’s defense.
Then came the turnovers. Seattle gave it away 13 times, and Indiana turned those mistakes into transition points. Against a desperate team, that margin was decisive.
Fever Find Openings
Aliyah Boston gave Seattle trouble all night. She scored 27 points with 9 rebounds and drew the Storm’s defense into constant rotations. Kelsey Mitchell added 22 and Odyssey Sims chipped in 21. Every time Seattle helped on Boston, the guards made them pay.
Clark Out, Spotlight Still There
Caitlin Clark sat for the 15th straight game and 25th overall with groin and ankle injuries, but her presence lingered. Earlier in the day, Nike unveiled her “CC” logo, and she arrived in the gear before tip. Indiana played its best game of August, but Clark’s brand was still part of the story.
Playoff Picture Tightens
The Storm’s loss pushed them under pressure with just a few games left. At 20–19, they now trail Indiana and hold less margin for error. The inability to rebound and the lack of offensive balance will be central questions as they head into a road matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
Seattle has shown resilience before. To avoid slipping further, they will need it again next game.
