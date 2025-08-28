Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Standout Placed in WNBA’s Defensive Record Books

Seattle forward passes Tamika Catchings for the fifth-most steals in a single season, with a chance to climb even higher.

Edward Blair II

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) streals the ball away from Washington Mystics during the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) streals the ball away from Washington Mystics during the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

More Than a Milestone

For most players, a single steal is a footnote in a box score. For the Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, it’s the symbol of a season-long campaign defined by consistency and relentlessness. Her ability to anticipate, disrupt, and flip the floor has been central to Seattle’s playoff push.

Catchings’ name in the record books has long been the benchmark for defensive greatness. To move ahead of her is not just statistical trivia — it places Williams in a conversation with the greatest defenders in league history.

How She Got Here

Drafted fourth overall in 2018 by the Chicago Sky, Williams entered the league as a promising do-it-all forward. After stops in Los Angeles and overseas play with France, she found her stride in Seattle. This year marks her first WNBA All-Star selection, and her defensive breakout has been the driving force.

Her 91 steals have come through steadiness rather than streaks — piling up across months of play rather than just a few standout nights. Still, her eight-steal performance on June 17 against the Sparks set a Seattle franchise record and underscored the disruptive ceiling she brings to the floor.

Gabby Williams
Aug 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams (5) looks on during warm ups before the game against Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

What It Means for Seattle

The Storm’s postseason hopes hinge on defense, and Williams has become the team’s anchor on that end. Every takeaway represents one fewer chance for opponents and often an easy scoring opportunity for Seattle. In tight games down the stretch, those extra possessions could be the deciding factor between advancing or going home early.

Seattle has leaned on Williams to guard multiple positions, using her as the tip of the spear against guards, wings, and even forwards. That flexibility is rare — and it’s why her steals aren’t empty numbers. They’re fuel for wins.

By the Numbers: Williams’ Defensive Season

91 steals — fifth-most in WNBA single-season history.

2.4 steals per game — second in the league, just behind Leïla Lacan (2.5 SPG).

8 steals in a game — franchise record, June 17 vs. Sparks.

4th overall pick (2018) — drafted by the Chicago Sky.

First WNBA All-Star selection — 2025.

Gabby Williams
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) has her shot blocked by Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Historical Comparison

Teresa Weatherspoon — 100 steals (1998) → All-time single-season record.

Tamika Catchings — 99 steals (2009); 94 steals (2002, 2006).

Gabby Williams — 91 steals (2025) → Next in line, and still climbing.

Teresa Weatherspoon
Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former New York Liberty guard Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates during game five of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Tamika Catchings
Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings gives a speech Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a mural of Catchings in the Mass Ave neighborhood in Indianapolis. Muralist Nate Baranowski and apprentice Brooke McGee worked on the mural that portrays Catchings’ impact in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chase Ahead

Nine more steals would tie Teresa Weatherspoon’s all-time record of 100, set in 1998. For Williams, that possibility now looms over every possession. Seattle’s path to the postseason may hinge on her defense, and her chase of history adds one more layer of drama to the Storm’s closing stretch.

Either way, the story is clear: Gabby Williams has arrived as one of the premier defenders of her generation — and her name now stands alongside the legends she grew up watching.

More Seattle Storm on SI

Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA

The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon

Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for Steals

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/News