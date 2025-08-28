Seattle Storm Standout Placed in WNBA’s Defensive Record Books
More Than a Milestone
For most players, a single steal is a footnote in a box score. For the Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams, it’s the symbol of a season-long campaign defined by consistency and relentlessness. Her ability to anticipate, disrupt, and flip the floor has been central to Seattle’s playoff push.
Catchings’ name in the record books has long been the benchmark for defensive greatness. To move ahead of her is not just statistical trivia — it places Williams in a conversation with the greatest defenders in league history.
How She Got Here
Drafted fourth overall in 2018 by the Chicago Sky, Williams entered the league as a promising do-it-all forward. After stops in Los Angeles and overseas play with France, she found her stride in Seattle. This year marks her first WNBA All-Star selection, and her defensive breakout has been the driving force.
Her 91 steals have come through steadiness rather than streaks — piling up across months of play rather than just a few standout nights. Still, her eight-steal performance on June 17 against the Sparks set a Seattle franchise record and underscored the disruptive ceiling she brings to the floor.
What It Means for Seattle
The Storm’s postseason hopes hinge on defense, and Williams has become the team’s anchor on that end. Every takeaway represents one fewer chance for opponents and often an easy scoring opportunity for Seattle. In tight games down the stretch, those extra possessions could be the deciding factor between advancing or going home early.
Seattle has leaned on Williams to guard multiple positions, using her as the tip of the spear against guards, wings, and even forwards. That flexibility is rare — and it’s why her steals aren’t empty numbers. They’re fuel for wins.
By the Numbers: Williams’ Defensive Season
91 steals — fifth-most in WNBA single-season history.
2.4 steals per game — second in the league, just behind Leïla Lacan (2.5 SPG).
8 steals in a game — franchise record, June 17 vs. Sparks.
4th overall pick (2018) — drafted by the Chicago Sky.
First WNBA All-Star selection — 2025.
Historical Comparison
Teresa Weatherspoon — 100 steals (1998) → All-time single-season record.
Tamika Catchings — 99 steals (2009); 94 steals (2002, 2006).
Gabby Williams — 91 steals (2025) → Next in line, and still climbing.
The Chase Ahead
Nine more steals would tie Teresa Weatherspoon’s all-time record of 100, set in 1998. For Williams, that possibility now looms over every possession. Seattle’s path to the postseason may hinge on her defense, and her chase of history adds one more layer of drama to the Storm’s closing stretch.
Either way, the story is clear: Gabby Williams has arrived as one of the premier defenders of her generation — and her name now stands alongside the legends she grew up watching.
