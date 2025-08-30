Seattle Storm Star Climbs to Sixth in Defensive Rebounds
A Routine Play, a Historic Number
The ball came off the rim in the second quarter at Target Center, and Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike moved instinctively into position. She boxed out, grabbed the board, and swung the outlet pass. Nothing flashy. But that rebound carried significance: it was her 2,400th defensive rebound, pushing her past Tamika Catchings for sixth in league history.
There was no stoppage, no ovation. The play went on, which is fitting for a career built on doing the small things possession after possession.
Surpassing a Defensive Icon
Catchings is etched into league history as one of the toughest defenders to play the game. A 15-year career with the Fever, five Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a reputation for never taking a possession off. Passing her in any category is a mark of both longevity and commitment.
Ogwumike’s rise has been steadier than spectacular. She has rarely topped rebounding leaderboards in a single season, but across 13 years she has remained reliable, turning fundamentals into history.
Storm Flip the Script in Minnesota
Seattle’s night became about more than one milestone. The Storm trailed 46–33 at halftime, but the second half turned everything around. A 34-point third quarter erased the deficit, and by the final buzzer, Seattle had outscored Minnesota 60–33 after halftime.
The 93–79 win pushed the Storm to 21–19 overall, including 13–9 on the road. The Lynx dropped to 30–8 and suffered only their second home loss of the season.
Ogwumike’s numbers reflected her balance: 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting, two made threes, a perfect 4-for-4 at the line, plus nine rebounds — six on the defensive end — along with a steal and an assist in 27 minutes.
What She Means to the Storm
Seattle doesn’t ask Ogwumike to dominate the scoring column. Her value comes in anchoring the paint, limiting opponents to one shot, and letting Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams push tempo. Against Minnesota, that presence was clear: once the Storm started controlling the glass, the game tilted in their favor.
Her steady influence is one reason Seattle remains competitive in the West, even when the roster around her is still finding its rhythm.
A Hall of Fame Resume
The defensive rebounding milestone adds to a career that already reads like a Hall of Fame profile. Ogwumike was Rookie of the Year in 2012 and a member of the All-Rookie team that same season. Four years later, she captured the league’s highest individual honor, being named the 2016 Most Valuable Player.
She has been selected to the All-WNBA team seven times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024) and the All-Defensive team six times, including five straight from 2015 to 2019 and again in 2023. Her peers and coaches have also recognized her character, awarding her the league’s Sportsmanship Award three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.
Few players combine production, leadership, and longevity the way Ogwumike has. Adding 2,400 defensive rebounds to her totals only cements her legacy further.
