Seattle Storm Stun the Lynx With Road Comeback
The Seattle Storm went into Target Center Tuesday night and turned a tough road game into a statement win. They rallied from a flat first quarter, seized control in the second half, and beat the league-leading Minnesota Lynx 93–79. The Storm improve to 21–19, while Minnesota drops to 30–8, suffering just their second home loss of the year.
A Quiet Start, a Loud Answer
The first 10 minutes? All Minnesota. Kayla McBride knocked down threes, Courtney Williams found her rhythm in the midrange, and the Lynx defense looked locked in. Seattle trailed 25–12 and couldn’t buy a bucket.
But momentum doesn’t stay in one place. The Storm chipped away before halftime, then came out of the locker room with a different energy. The third quarter told the story: Seattle poured in 34 points while holding Minnesota to 17. That flipped everything. By the fourth, the home crowd was restless, and the Storm were in control.
Veteran Calm, Young Energy
Skylar Diggins was the heartbeat. She hit back-to-back threes that silenced the building, then kept her foot on the gas. By the end of the night she had 23 points, but what mattered was the way she directed traffic and kept teammates steady.
Gabby Williams played with that do-it-all edge. Sixteen points, four makes from deep, and a handful of hustle plays that don’t show up in the box score — the kind that kill runs and give a team life.
And Nneka Ogwumike? She was a wall in the paint. Thirteen points, seven rebounds, five blocks. More importantly, she made Napheesa Collier work for every shot. Collier finished with 18 and nine, but it came on 7-for-23 shooting. That’s defensive pride.
Then there’s the rookie. Dominique Malonga stepped off the bench fearless, hitting six of seven attempts for 13 points. In a game like this, those minutes mattered.
The Arc Tells the Story
Look at the three-point line and you see the difference. Seattle knocked down 16 threes at nearly 50 percent. Minnesota hit nine. Every time the Lynx looked ready to push, the Storm answered with a shot from distance.
Why It Matters
This was more than a win in the standings. It was proof that Seattle can go into the toughest environment in the league, take an early punch, and still finish the night with a double-digit victory. For the Lynx, it’s a reminder that even a great team can get burned if the perimeter defense slips.
Seattle left Target Center with more than a win. They left with a belief.
What’s Next for Seattle
The Storm return home for a four-game stretch that could shape their playoff positioning. They’ll host Chicago on Saturday, August 30, before a Labor Day matchup with Los Angeles on Monday, September 1 on NBA TV.
The homestand continues against the New York Liberty on Friday, September 5, a marquee showdown in primetime on ION. Seattle then closes the run with a West Coast test against Golden State on Tuesday, September 9.
With all four games at Climate Pledge Arena, this is Seattle’s chance to build on momentum, protect their home floor, and strengthen their postseason resume.
