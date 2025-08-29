Seattle Storm On SI

Seattle Storm Stun the Lynx With Road Comeback

Seattle Storm take down the Minnesota Lynx.

Edward Blair II

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) brings the ball up against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) brings the ball up against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm went into Target Center Tuesday night and turned a tough road game into a statement win. They rallied from a flat first quarter, seized control in the second half, and beat the league-leading Minnesota Lynx 93–79. The Storm improve to 21–19, while Minnesota drops to 30–8, suffering just their second home loss of the year.

A Quiet Start, a Loud Answer

The first 10 minutes? All Minnesota. Kayla McBride knocked down threes, Courtney Williams found her rhythm in the midrange, and the Lynx defense looked locked in. Seattle trailed 25–12 and couldn’t buy a bucket.

But momentum doesn’t stay in one place. The Storm chipped away before halftime, then came out of the locker room with a different energy. The third quarter told the story: Seattle poured in 34 points while holding Minnesota to 17. That flipped everything. By the fourth, the home crowd was restless, and the Storm were in control.

Veteran Calm, Young Energy

Skylar Diggins was the heartbeat. She hit back-to-back threes that silenced the building, then kept her foot on the gas. By the end of the night she had 23 points, but what mattered was the way she directed traffic and kept teammates steady.

Gabby Williams played with that do-it-all edge. Sixteen points, four makes from deep, and a handful of hustle plays that don’t show up in the box score — the kind that kill runs and give a team life.

And Nneka Ogwumike? She was a wall in the paint. Thirteen points, seven rebounds, five blocks. More importantly, she made Napheesa Collier work for every shot. Collier finished with 18 and nine, but it came on 7-for-23 shooting. That’s defensive pride.

Then there’s the rookie. Dominique Malonga stepped off the bench fearless, hitting six of seven attempts for 13 points. In a game like this, those minutes mattered.

The Arc Tells the Story

Look at the three-point line and you see the difference. Seattle knocked down 16 threes at nearly 50 percent. Minnesota hit nine. Every time the Lynx looked ready to push, the Storm answered with a shot from distance.

Why It Matters

This was more than a win in the standings. It was proof that Seattle can go into the toughest environment in the league, take an early punch, and still finish the night with a double-digit victory. For the Lynx, it’s a reminder that even a great team can get burned if the perimeter defense slips.

Seattle left Target Center with more than a win. They left with a belief.

What’s Next for Seattle

The Storm return home for a four-game stretch that could shape their playoff positioning. They’ll host Chicago on Saturday, August 30, before a Labor Day matchup with Los Angeles on Monday, September 1 on NBA TV.

The homestand continues against the New York Liberty on Friday, September 5, a marquee showdown in primetime on ION. Seattle then closes the run with a West Coast test against Golden State on Tuesday, September 9.

With all four games at Climate Pledge Arena, this is Seattle’s chance to build on momentum, protect their home floor, and strengthen their postseason resume.

More Seattle Storm on SI

Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA

The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon

Gabby Williams Sets Storm Franchise Record for Steals

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/News