Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: A Rivalry Defined by Execution
The Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx face off again tonight in Minneapolis, with their season series already providing some of the most competitive and telling battles of the year.
Five prior meetings have shown how slim the margin is between these two teams, with stars shining on both sides and role players swinging games.
The Rivalry So Far
May 27 (Lynx 82–77, Target Center): Minnesota set the tone early in the season, led by Courtney Williams (23 points on 55% shooting) and Alanna Smith (16 points, 7 rebounds). Seattle got a 20-point, 6-assist effort from Gabby Williams, but turnovers and rebounding lapses cost them.
June 11 (Storm 94–84, Commissioner’s Cup): Seattle answered with their best team win. Erica Wheeler (20 points, 9 assists) and Skylar Diggins (18 points, 6 assists) directed traffic, while Nneka Ogwumike (21 points, 10 boards) anchored the frontcourt. The Storm’s balanced scoring overcame Napheesa Collier’s 25 points.
Aug 5 (Storm 91–87, Seattle): Ogwumike erupted for 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep. Wheeler (19 points) and Dominique Malonga (12 points off the bench) kept Seattle ahead despite Williams’ 20-point night for Minnesota.
Mid-August (Lynx push back): With Collier returning to the lineup, Minnesota’s depth showed. Smith, Shepard, and Williams combined for nearly 50 points, while the Storm struggled on the boards and with turnovers.
Late-August (split results): Seattle leaned on Ogwumike and Williams in one matchup, while Minnesota punished them inside in the other. The series remains tight, with neither team holding a decisive edge.
Themes Emerging
Nneka Ogwumike’s Efficiency: Seattle is at its best when Ogwumike shoots in rhythm — 23 points on 67% shooting in August, 21 points on 64% in June.
Minnesota’s Rebounding Edge: Collier, Smith, and Shepard have repeatedly punished the Storm on the glass. Second-chance points have been decisive in both Lynx wins.
Guard Battles: Diggins and Wheeler’s playmaking against Williams and McBride’s shot-making has been the series’ defining backcourt duel.
Bench Sparks: Malonga’s efficiency (shooting 70%+ in two games) has been critical, while DiJonai Carrington has emerged as a reliable scorer off Minnesota’s bench.
Keys to Tonight
Seattle Must Protect the Ball: Turnovers have fueled Minnesota runs in both of Seattle’s losses. Wheeler and Diggins must control tempo.
Control the Glass: Magbegor and Ogwumike have to match Collier and Smith’s physicality inside.
Perimeter Defense: McBride (3-of-6 and 5-of-11 in two games) has shown she can swing momentum from deep. Seattle can’t afford lapses.
X-Factor: Gabby Williams. When she fills the box score — scoring, creating, and defending — the Storm’s energy level rises dramatically.
Final Outlook
Through five games, Seattle and Minnesota are nearly even. The Storm have proven they can win with balance and efficiency, while the Lynx rely on physicality and rebounding to impose their will. With Collier healthy and Williams in form, the Lynx enter with momentum. But if Ogwumike continues her scorching efficiency and Seattle’s guards take care of the basketball, the Storm have a very real chance to steal a crucial road victory and tilt the series in their favor.
