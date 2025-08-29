Skylar Diggins Keeps Making History With Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins has been in this league long enough to see her game go through several different chapters. Scorer. Playmaker. Leader. And now, with the Seattle Storm, she’s carving out another role — reliable three-point threat.
On Thursday night, she buried her 94th three-pointer in a Storm uniform, passing Hall of Famer Katie Smith for 12th on the franchise’s all-time list. That might sound like just another number, but when you put it next to the name Katie Smith, it carries some weight.
Smith built her career on the long ball. To move past her in any record book speaks volumes.
Adjusting With Time
Diggins didn’t come into the league known as a shooter. Back in Tulsa and later in Dallas, she was a downhill guard, fearless off the dribble. The jumper was there, sure, but not the weapon it is now.
Fast forward to her time in Seattle. She’s more selective, more efficient, and the numbers back it up. Through 39 games this season, Diggins is averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. She’s hitting 42.7 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep — both marks that rank among her best since turning pro.
It’s not just the volume of threes, it’s the timing. A corner three when the offense stalls. A deep pull-up to kill momentum for the other team. Seattle doesn’t just need those shots — they expect them now.
The Numbers Behind the Milestone
Her efficiency this year jumps off the page. Diggins is knocking down 5.3 field goals on 12.5 attempts per night, which keeps her scoring steady without forcing things. She’s averaging 1.5 made threes per game, hitting them at a 38-percent clip. Inside the arc, she’s still steady at 45 percent, and she’s cashing in nearly 79 percent of her free throws.
It’s a balanced diet of buckets. That’s what makes her so tough to defend. Either you chase her off the line and she finds cutters like Nneka Ogwumike, or you sag and she punishes you from distance.
Recent Form Says It All
Take a look at her last week of work. Against Minnesota on August 28, she went for 23 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals, shooting 57 percent from the field. A few days earlier in Chicago, she dropped 24 points while hitting half of her threes. Even when the shot doesn’t fall, she’s finding other ways to leave her stamp — like the 11-assist night in Washington on August 24 that kept Seattle’s offense in rhythm.
That’s the balance of her game right now. Some nights, she’s the scorer. Other nights, she’s the table-setter. And every night, she’s someone defenses have to plan around.
A Career of Constant Evolution
Passing Katie Smith is a reminder of how long Diggins has been doing this. Smith retired as the league’s all-time three-point leader. Diggins entered the league in 2013 as a slasher who thrived on mid-range pull-ups and drives. Now, at 35, she’s shooting better from three than ever.
For her career, Diggins has logged 331 games with averages of 16.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds, along with 32.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. To be almost six percentage points better this season shows how much work she’s put into adjusting her game.
Why It Matters for Seattle
For the Storm, this isn’t just about record books. Diggins’ shooting opens up the floor. It gives Gabby Williams space to slash. It keeps defenses honest when Ogwumike goes to work on the block. It adds another layer to an offense that can’t survive without spacing.
And beyond the box score, her presence gives Seattle an edge. This is a player who’s seen everything — big games, playoff runs, injuries, comebacks. That kind of experience matters when the margins are thin in August and September.
Looking Ahead
She’s now 12th on Seattle’s all-time three-point list, and she’s within striking distance of the top 10. More important, the Storm are still in the playoff picture, and Diggins’ recent surge couldn’t come at a better time.
The 94th three was just one shot. But like so much of her career, it represented more than that. It was proof that even after 12 seasons in the W, Skylar Diggins is still rewriting her story — and now, Seattle’s too.
