Seattle Storm On SI

Skylar Diggins Keeps Making History With Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins had another big night.

Edward Blair II

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Skylar Diggins has been in this league long enough to see her game go through several different chapters. Scorer. Playmaker. Leader. And now, with the Seattle Storm, she’s carving out another role — reliable three-point threat.

On Thursday night, she buried her 94th three-pointer in a Storm uniform, passing Hall of Famer Katie Smith for 12th on the franchise’s all-time list. That might sound like just another number, but when you put it next to the name Katie Smith, it carries some weight.
Smith built her career on the long ball. To move past her in any record book speaks volumes.

Adjusting With Time

Diggins didn’t come into the league known as a shooter. Back in Tulsa and later in Dallas, she was a downhill guard, fearless off the dribble. The jumper was there, sure, but not the weapon it is now.

Fast forward to her time in Seattle. She’s more selective, more efficient, and the numbers back it up. Through 39 games this season, Diggins is averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. She’s hitting 42.7 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep — both marks that rank among her best since turning pro.

It’s not just the volume of threes, it’s the timing. A corner three when the offense stalls. A deep pull-up to kill momentum for the other team. Seattle doesn’t just need those shots — they expect them now.

Skylar Diggins
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) brings the ball up against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Numbers Behind the Milestone

Her efficiency this year jumps off the page. Diggins is knocking down 5.3 field goals on 12.5 attempts per night, which keeps her scoring steady without forcing things. She’s averaging 1.5 made threes per game, hitting them at a 38-percent clip. Inside the arc, she’s still steady at 45 percent, and she’s cashing in nearly 79 percent of her free throws.

It’s a balanced diet of buckets. That’s what makes her so tough to defend. Either you chase her off the line and she finds cutters like Nneka Ogwumike, or you sag and she punishes you from distance.

Diggins
Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Recent Form Says It All

Take a look at her last week of work. Against Minnesota on August 28, she went for 23 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals, shooting 57 percent from the field. A few days earlier in Chicago, she dropped 24 points while hitting half of her threes. Even when the shot doesn’t fall, she’s finding other ways to leave her stamp — like the 11-assist night in Washington on August 24 that kept Seattle’s offense in rhythm.

That’s the balance of her game right now. Some nights, she’s the scorer. Other nights, she’s the table-setter. And every night, she’s someone defenses have to plan around.

Diggin
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) goes against Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

A Career of Constant Evolution

Passing Katie Smith is a reminder of how long Diggins has been doing this. Smith retired as the league’s all-time three-point leader. Diggins entered the league in 2013 as a slasher who thrived on mid-range pull-ups and drives. Now, at 35, she’s shooting better from three than ever.

For her career, Diggins has logged 331 games with averages of 16.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds, along with 32.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. To be almost six percentage points better this season shows how much work she’s put into adjusting her game.

Skylar Diggin
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) scores a basket against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Why It Matters for Seattle

For the Storm, this isn’t just about record books. Diggins’ shooting opens up the floor. It gives Gabby Williams space to slash. It keeps defenses honest when Ogwumike goes to work on the block. It adds another layer to an offense that can’t survive without spacing.

And beyond the box score, her presence gives Seattle an edge. This is a player who’s seen everything — big games, playoff runs, injuries, comebacks. That kind of experience matters when the margins are thin in August and September.

Stor
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The Seattle Storm celebrate their win over the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead

She’s now 12th on Seattle’s all-time three-point list, and she’s within striking distance of the top 10. More important, the Storm are still in the playoff picture, and Diggins’ recent surge couldn’t come at a better time.

The 94th three was just one shot. But like so much of her career, it represented more than that. It was proof that even after 12 seasons in the W, Skylar Diggins is still rewriting her story — and now, Seattle’s too.

More Seattle Storm on SI

Seattle Storm Legend Gives Lynx's Napheesa Collier MVP Support

Nneka Ogwumike Joins Seattle Storm History Books

WNBA All-Star Makes Seattle Storm History vs Fever

Published |Modified
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

Home/News