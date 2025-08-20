Skylar Diggins Reaches New Milestone on Prestigious WNBA List
Skylar Diggins’ performance against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night included a chance to move up in the WNBA historic ranks.
In 32 minutes of action, the Seattle Storm guard dished out six assists, along with scoring 24 points and collecting one rebound. Six assists allowed for Diggins to move to No. 8 on the WNBA All-Time assists list.
via @seattlestorm: Skylar is now No. 8 in assists in WNBA history! 🤩
Diggins surpassed Becky Hammon, who previously held the eighth spot with 1,708 assists. It should only be a matter of time before Diggins reaches Alyssa Thomas, who is taking up the seventh spot on the list.
The WNBA Top 7
7. Alyssa Thomas — 1,717
6. Chelsea Gray — 1,806
5. Lindsay Whalen — 2,348
4. Diana Taurasi — 2,394
3. Ticha Penicheiro — 2,599
2. Courtney Vandersloot — 2,887
1. Sue Bird — 3,234
The Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird is sitting comfortably in the first spot. As the leading passer in WNBA history, Bird will soon be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
It’s been an incredible summer for Bird, who recently received a statue unveiling outside of the Storm’s home arena, becoming the first WNBA player to accomplish that feat.
A Look Back at Diggins’ Start
Skylar Diggins has been in the WNBA since 2013. After spending time at Notre Dame, Diggins became the third-overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft. She was selected by the Tulsa Shock.
Through the first three seasons of Diggins’ career, the guard averaged at least four assists per game. When the team made its move to Dallas, Diggins started averaging five assists per game.
After having missed the 2019 WNBA season, Diggins returned to play with the Phoenix Mercury in 2020. That stint would last for three seasons. Diggins kept up the same pace.
The 2024 season was Diggins’ first with the Storm. In 40 games, Diggins averaged 6.4 assists per game, which marked a new career-high for the veteran. In addition, the veteran guard produced 15 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field.
This season, Diggins has appeared in 34 games. Through that stretch, Diggins is producing 16 points per game, along with six assists and three rebounds.
