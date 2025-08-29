Storm's Sue Bird Headlines Second Acts Live At McCaw Hall
WNBA legend Sue Bird will be back on the stage, but not on the court. The iconic former point guard of the Seattle Storm is leading the launch of Second Acts Live, a new national theater series that explores the lives of elite athletes after retirement.
Chiney Ogwumike, a former WNBA star and ESPN broadcaster, is set to appear in the series, which debuts on September 30th at McCaw Hall in Seattle, and will be hosting the event.
Folk Productions and Front Office Sports collaborate to present Second Acts Live, a live performance that blends candid onstage conversations with theatrical storytelling. The focus of each episode is what happens after the final buzzer, when athletes move from peak performance to reinvention.
“Seattle has been such an important part of my life so getting to do Second Acts Live here is really special,” Bird said in a statement. “I can’t wait to sit down with Chiney, open up a little, and celebrate what comes after basketball.”
During her 21-year career with the Seattle Storm, Sue Bird, now 44 years old, has won four WNBA titles. Along with five Olympic gold medals, she has solidified her reputation as one of the greatest point guards in basketball history. Despite her retirement, her post-retirement journey is equally compelling.
Currently, she owns a minority stake in both the Storm and Gotham FC in NWSL, hosts a podcast and has recently been named managing director for USA Basketball's women's national team.
The first show promises an in-depth examination of that transition, with multimedia storytelling, lighting design, and set pieces that will bring Bird's journey to life.
“How do we make this feel like a documentary unfolding live on stage?” asked Tre’ Scott, co-founder of Folk Productions and the show’s creator. “We want it to be more than just a highlight reel—it’s about vulnerability, transformation, and the courage to start over.”
Scott stated that Second Acts Live aims to reach beyond sports, tapping into a broader cultural moment of reinvention.
“I think every person in America right now is rethinking their future in some way,” Scott said. “This show is about that—about change, humility, and discovery. We want the audience to feel connected, to walk away inspired.”
Adrian Wojnarowski, now a college basketball executive, will join the tour in Philadelphia in October, following the Seattle premiere. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will discuss the new role as head football coach at Norfolk State University on the December stage in Atlanta.
Ogwumike is excited to learn from fellow athletes about navigating life beyond the game during the tour, as she told Essence. Her career trajectory, which includes being a WNBA All-Star and becoming one of sports media's rising voices, lends itself to being a natural host.
Ticketmaster has already sold tickets, so the anticipation is high.
“Folks seem really excited,” Scott said. “There’s some mystery around what it will be, and we love that. It’s a new format, and you really have to experience it to understand it.”
Despite receiving Hall of Fame honors and being immortalized in bronze outside Climate Pledge Arena, Bird's story is far from over.
