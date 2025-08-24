Storm vs. Mystics: Seattle Short-Handed but Still Dangerous
A Must-Win Feel
The playoff race is tight, and both teams know it. The Seattle Storm (19–18) has picked up two straight road wins and suddenly looks steadier than they did a month ago. Washington (16–21) doesn’t have that cushion.
The Mystics need this one badly. Lose again at home, and the climb back into the picture starts looking impossible.
These clubs have already tangled twice. Washington took both meetings. That should give them confidence, but it also makes this matchup feel like Seattle’s shot at payback.
Seattle enters this matchup with a chip on its shoulder and will not take the Washington Mystics lightly in any form or fashion in this game. They come in feeling they have a lot to prove, not only to their fans back home but also to themselves, being down 2-0 in this series.
Storm’s Season of Setbacks
Seattle hasn’t been whole since opening week. Katie Lou Samuelson, Jordan Horston, and Nika Mühl all suffered ACL tears, wiping out three rotation players. That’s not something you just plug and play around. Still, the Storm haven’t folded. Nneka Ogwumike has been a rock, scoring, rebounding, and just plain leading. Skylar Diggins has handled the ball with her usual poise, creating shots and tempo. Rookie Dominique Malonga has given them rebounding muscle and a little edge inside.
That’s been the story of their season: patch the holes, trust the vets, and let the kids grow up fast.
Mystics Lean on Youth
Washington has injury problems of its own. Georgia Amoore is out with a torn ACL, and Jacy Sheldon is sidelined by an ankle injury. That’s left the Mystics looking at their rookies and saying, “go do it now.” Kiki Iriafen has answered with double-doubles, showing real promise in the paint. Sonia Citron is starting to look like a primary scorer, not just a role player. It’s been uneven, but that’s what happens when you put a young roster on the spot.
Matchups and Margin
The Ogwumike–Shakira Austin battle should decide the interior. Diggins against a thin Mystics backcourt feels like another tipping point. And don’t overlook the rookie duel: Malonga vs. Iriafen. Whoever wins the hustle stats might swing momentum.
The Bottom Line
The books have Seattle favored by nine. That sounds right. Washington has already beaten the Storm twice, but doing it a third time with rookies carrying the load?
Prediction: Seattle 89, Washington 76.
