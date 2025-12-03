Despite Connecticut Sun's Early Season Woes, Huge Moves May Land Them On Top
The Connecticut Sun had a controversial 2025 season, beginning it by losing their entire starting lineup and welcoming a new head coach into the mix.
It seemed a recipe for disaster, and that it was. They had an abysmal record by the end of the season, going 11-33, but that doesn’t mean the team wasn’t building ground for the 2026 season.
The Sun notably made headlines for their questionable midseason trades and a potential future sale, but these trades are what made Connecticut much stronger on the court by later in the season. Although they didn’t improve much, it became obvious that gaining players like Leila Lacan was crucial for the program’s future.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Marina Mabrey asked for a trade, and she wasn’t happy when that wasn’t granted. Despite the beginning of the year struggles, she became a key veteran player for the team as they built a young rookie core all season long.
Marina Mabrey Being Eyed By Other Teams, Plans To Stay In Connecticut
Mabrey continues to be eyed by at least three other teams that are looking for a trade, but the Sun will need to maintain their veteran players in order to move forward with a successful program, as most of the roster is built up of now second year players.
The Minnesota Lynx have been eyeing Mabrey’s skill for awhile now, and they are in need of another guard/wing who can provide everything Mabrey does. Seattle is also looking at Mabrey for a potential addition as they are in need of a solid member to bring them into the mix of top teams in the league.
The Aces are also looking for a boost in the off season, as they head into 2026 looking for a stronger roster. While many teams will battle it out for the best players in the league, it appears Mabrey is sticking with the Sun for now.
With the 2026 WNBA draft just ahead in the new year, every team in the league is going to look different.
Connecticut has a solid outlook for the draft, but with an already young team, they might need to focus on solidifying their veteran players, and bringing their breakout stars like Lacan and Saniya Rivers to the forefront.
While the Sun struggled in 2025, only time will tell how successful they can be next year. Hopefully this off season has allowed for them to build a connection between players and their new head coach, bringing forth a season that will have more wins, and take them back into the playoffs.