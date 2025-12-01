3 Key Takeaways From Leïla Lacan’s Month Overseas Away From Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun players remain busy during their offseason, but particularly the trio of stars playing overseas right now. This includes Leïla Lacan, Migna Touré and Haley Peters. The three are continuing to put in the hours to improve and fuel their passion for basketball, but 21-year-old Leïla Lacan has been exceptionally impressive to watch with Basket Landes.
It's a new month, and Lacan still has several games to go, but let's take a look at three key takeaways from her performance with Basket Landes in November.
Production at the Basket
It was never a question of whether or not Lacan would be able to produce jaw-dropping numbers on the court. If anything, this was a given right off the bat. However, there were questions revolving around her ability to keep the momentum high. Her work overseas, particularly this past month, should ease any uncertainty.
Her most productive night came on Nov. 7 when she faced the Chartres. By the end of the night, she had posted 17 points, the team-high, with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lacan has not shown signs of regressing after her remarkable rookie season — great news for the Sun as they approach their 2026 campaign.
Versatility on the Court
One of the most valuable aspects of Lacan as a player is her ability to perform well on all ends. As strong as she is offensively, her defensive prowess is equally impressive. Lacan is a young playmaker who has a keen eye for opportunity on the court, all while anchoring her team on defense. Too often, players excel on one end, but have weaknesses on the other.
Fortunately for Connecticut and her team overseas, Lacan is a well-rounded player who is only going to improve from here. If she is this consistent and productive at 21 years old, it will be interesting to see how she performs with more experience under her belt.
Ability to Perform Under Pressure
When a game is down to the wire, it's not unheard of for players to succumb to the pressure. This isn't true for Lacan; she seems to thrive under pressure and takes advantage of the added adrenaline. This was apparent during Connecticut's regular season, but it's even clearer now.
Between her natural ability to maintain composure and be decisive on the court, she is a tough competitor to face. Although there is certainly room to improve, there always will be, Lacan is going to have a highly successful career in the WNBA at this point.