Connecticut Sun Guard Migna Touré Ends November on a Surge Overseas
The Connecticut Sun have three players competing overseas, and each one has been delivering promising results with their respective teams. Leïla Lacan is playing with Basket Landes, Haley Peters is with Southside and Migna Touré is with Besiktas.
Each player in the trio has been developing and posting strong results overseas, which will only help propel the Sun during their 2026 campaign. Touré was one of the three stars who had quite a productive November with Besiktas.
Touré Has Impressive November Overseas
Touré's November was filled with endless success on the court. However, her best performance came on Nov. 26 when she posted 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals, leading her team to an overtime victory.
The only other game in November in which she came close to these numbers took place on Nov. 5 when she went up against Athinaikos, scoring 17 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Throughout the month, she averaged 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
This was a stellar bounce back from her previous four-game losing skid. However, this was no fault of her own. She continued producing numbers on the board and delivered each time. But this doesn't come as a major surprise when looking at her 2025 performance.
Oftentimes during her year in Connecticut, Touré was often overshadowed by the younger rookies — Leïla Lacan, Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers — but when an opportunity presents itself, the 30-year-old French star has risen to the occasion.
During her 2025 campaign with the Sun, she registered an average of two points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals. She wasn't in the spotlight as often as some of her teammates, but her talent and skill should not go unnoticed.
Coming up, Touré has quite a few more matchups with Besiktas, where she is likely to continue delivering promising results. Here's who she will be up against:
Dec. 6: Kocaeli Kadin (Turkey- KBSL)
Dec. 11: Sopron (EuroCup Playoffs)
Dec. 18: Sopron (EuroCup Playoffs)
Dec. 20: Canakkale Bld. (Turkey- KBSL)
With Touré continuing to develop on the court overseas, she will be returning to the Sun with more confidence, ability and experience. Ultimately, those are the three key ingredients that make up a successful player in the WNBA.
It will be interesting to see how Touré approaches her play in December, but it can't be denied that November was a triumphant month for her.