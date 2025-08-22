Sun Forward Aaliyah Edwards Shined Against Former Team in Recent Victory
The Connecticut Sun are on the rise after their latest matchup against the Washington Mystics on Thursday night. Not only were they able to clinch the victory, 67-56, but they also won Wednesday's game against the Mystics, walking away with a victory by a score of 80-69.
It's no secret the Sun are having difficulty overall considering their ill-fated standing at this time, but their recent wins are promising. Both nights they showed grit, passion and talent on the court, which are three of the most important ingredients in any game.
Thursday's victory was particularly special given the numbers that veteran player Tina Charles posted — 21 points and six rebounds. Charles inevitably made headlines following the victory as she added to her monumental career milestone. But she wasn't the only one shining on the court last night, as one of the Sun's latest additions displayed some impressive talent that should not be overlooked.
Aaliyah Edwards Plays Great Against Former Team
In 2024, forward Aaliyah Edwards was drafted by the Washington Mystics as the No. 6 pick. Once selected, she began her journey in the WNBA. However, ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, she found a new home with the Sun.
It looks as though this was a beneficial move for Connecticut. As Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a press release in early August, "What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we're ready to build that future together."
Heading into two consecutive games against her former team, Edwards was likely feeling some anticipation. Fortunately, Thursday's game offered a shining moment for the 23-year-old. While Charles starred with her 21 points, Edwards followed with 10 points, making her the second-highest scorer of the game and the highest-scoring total since joining the Sun.
Next up on the schedule for Connecticut is a matchup on Saturday against Chicago Sky. The last time they faced each other, things went awry. Three players were ejected during their game on Aug. 13, including Sun player Bria Hartley, after an on-court altercation took place. The other two players ejected were on the Sky.
The team is not in a good position right now, and they haven't been for quite some time. They're currently ranked at the very bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference with a brutal 8-27 record. However, with many thanks to Charles and Edwards, the team now has a steady taste of victory, perhaps enough to build momentum for the rest of the season.