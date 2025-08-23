Connecticut Sun Game Today (8/23/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun has something they’ve been struggling to find all season — momentum — as they prepare to face the Chicago Sky on Saturday.
With the WNBA season coming down to the final weeks, neither team is in contention to make the playoffs. But there is a race on to win the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft lottery for 2026.
The Sun have the worst record in the WNBA entering the game, one game worse than both Dallas and Chicago. But the Sun have some momentum after winning two straight games. With an upcoming showdown with Dallas next week, there is a chance the Sun could play their way into reduced odds to claim the No. 1 overall pick.
With the way the race is shaping up, the Sun will end with either the best, second-best or third-best odds for the No. 1 pick as Washington is seven games ahead of Chicago and Dallas, each of which has nine wins. There is also one more factor. The Marina Mabrey trade gave the Sun the rights to swap their first-round pick with Chicago, which is also going to be in the lottery, further helping the Sun’s chances.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky
Game Day: Satudray, Aug. 23
Game Time: 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC Sports Boston/NBC CT (Sun); Stream: WNBA League Pass
Where: WinTrust Arena, Chicago
Saturday’s Preview
The Sun (8-27) have picked up some steam of late, having won each of their last two games, which were a back-to-back with the Washington Mystics. It marked the first time Connecticut has notched back-to-back wins this season.
Tina Charles, who moved into the Top 10 in all-time games played in the WNBA this week, led the Sun with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Connecticut is starting to get more return on their trade for Aaliyah Edwards, who dropped in 10 points against her old team, the Mystics. It was her first double-digit scoring game for the franchise.
The Sky (9-26) are coming off a big upset of the New York Liberty, 91-85, on Thursday. Their twin towers, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese both had doubles-doubles. Cardoso led Chicago with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Reese had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Connecticut won the last matchup with Chicago, 71-62, on Aug. 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun have won the last four regular-season showdowns with the Sky. The Sun’s streak dates back to the 2023 season.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Monday, Aug. 25: at New York, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Aug. 27: at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston