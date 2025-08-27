Connecticut Sun Game Today (8/27/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun is trying to claim a win over the Dallas Wings for the first time this season as they prepare to face each other on Wednesday.
The Sun (9-28) and the Wings (9-29) are two of the three franchises that have already been eliminated from the playoffs, along with the Chicago Sky. The Sun have won four of their last six games, their best run of the season. Connecticut’s last game ended with a loss to the New York Liberty, which are in fifth place in the standings. But the Sun gave the Liberty every bit a game and held the lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Wings are rebuilding around No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, who has found the transition from college basketball to pro basketball a bit bumpy, though it’s been due mostly to minor injuries that have forced her to sit out seven games this season. She could miss Wednesday’s game, too.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 27
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC Sports Boston/NBC CT (Sun); Stream: WNBA League Pass
Where: College Park Arena, Arlington, Texas
Wednesday's Preview
The Sun (9-28) saw their three-game winning streak end on Monday against the New York Liberty. Connecticut was down by as many as nine points with six minutes remaining in the game and made a furious comeback before losing, 81-79.
Leila Lacan came off the bench to lead the Sun with 22 points. Aneesah Morrow had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Marina Mabrey scored 16 points. Tina Charles added 13 points with three rebounds and was named the league’s Eastern Conference player of the week.
Dallas has won the first two meetings with Connecticut this season — 109-87 on May 27 and 86-83 on June 20, both at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Wings (9-29) are coming off a 90-81 setback to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, a game played in Arlington. Maddy Siegrist led the Wings with 16 points. Seigrist is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points per game. She may be the active leading scorer for the Wings on Wednesday.
The Wings have several players out, including Arike Ogunbowale (right knee), Ty Harris (left knee), JJ Quinerly (left knee) and Li Yueru (left knee). It’s possible that Paige Bueckers won’t be available due to an illness. Ogunbowale is averaging 15.5 ppg, while Bueckers is averaging a team-leading 19.0 ppg.
The Wings signed guard Serena Sundell, a draft pick of the Seattle Storm in April, to a hardship contract earlier this week.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 27: at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston