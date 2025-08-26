Liberty Surge in Fourth Quarter to End Sun’s Three-Game Winning Streak
The New York Liberty surged to a huge fourth quarter to defeat the Connecticut Sun, 81-79, on Monday night.
The Sun (9-28), which have been eliminated from WNBA playoff contention, along with the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings, remain one of three teams in the league under the 10-win mark. The loss also ended the Sun’s three-game winning streak, which was their longest of the season. Connecticut has won four of its last six games, its best stretch of the season.
How Liberty Beat The Sun
The game swung wildly for both teams. The Liberty (23-15) took a 27-15 lead after the first quarter, but the Sun surged back in the second quarter, outscoring the Liberty, 21-10. By halftime, the game was nearly tied, with New York up, 37-36.
Connecticut slipped into the lead heading into the fourth quarter, as the Sun outscored the Liberty, 23-21, in the third quarter and gained a 59-58 lead. But Connecticut couldn’t hold onto it, even though it remained in the game down the final stretch.
The Sun had its last lead with 6:36 left after Marina Mabrey scored on a layup. With 6:17 left, the Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu made both free throws to put New York up, 67-66. New York pushed the lead to as many as nine points with 1:58 left, along with 1.29 left. From there, the Sun tried to rally, starting with a short jumper by Leila Lacan.
In the final minute, Sun center Tina Charles made a free throw, followed by a jumper by Lacan. Two free throws from Aaliyah Edwards with 23.6 seconds left cut the Liberty’s lead to 81-79 and the Sun had a chance to tie the game. But Ionescu blocked Lacan’s potential game-tying jumper with two seconds left.
Lacan came off the bench to lead the Sun with 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. She played 31 minutes two nights after leaving Connecticut’s game with Chicago with an eye injury. Aneesah Morrow had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Mabrey scored 16 points. Charles added 13 points with three rebounds.
The Liberty’s Breanna Stewart led five players in double figures with 19 points, along with five rebounds. She went 11-of-13 at the free-throw line. Jones had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Burke scored 14 points, while Ionescu scored 11 points and Emme Meesseman added 10 points.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 27: at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston