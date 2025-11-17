How to Watch Connecticut Sun Players in Unrivaled This Season
The Connecticut Sun is in the midst of its offseason chaos, with a few players gearing up for the 2026 Unrivaled season. The Sun has three stars competing, including Saniya Rivers, Aaliyah Edwards and Marina Mabrey.
Rivers, a breakout rookie who stunned the WNBA world after smashing several records this year, will be playing for the Hive Basketball Club, one of the two expansion teams to enter the league this year. Forward Aaliyah Edwards will be playing for the Lunar Owls Basketball Club, as will veteran guard Marina Mabrey. Rivers, however, will be in unfamiliar territory without the comfort of her Connecticut teammates.
Now that Unrivaled's upcoming schedule has been released, where can fans expect to watch the three Sun players compete?
How to Watch, Schedule
Unrivaled is partnering with TNT Sports for 2026, and all games will be exclusively available for viewing on TNT, truTV and HBO Max. As of Nov. 14, pre-sale tickets are available, with on-sale becoming available on Nov. 17.
Each week will feature four nights of thrilling basketball from Friday to Monday. Of note, Friday and Monday matchups will be featured on TNT, truTV and HBO Max, while weekend games will only be available on truTV and HBO Max.
Opening night is on the board for Jan. 5, and sure enough, Rivers and the Hive will be opening the season at 1 p.m. EST against the Mist Basketball Club. That night, Edwards and Mabrey will have their chance to shine with the Lunar Owls when they face the Rose Basketball Club at 8 p.m. EST.
Rivers' season with Hive BC will follow the schedule below:
Date/Time
Opponent
Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. EST
Mist BC
Jan. 9 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Breeze BC
Jan. 11 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Vinyl BC
Jan. 16 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Rose BC
Jan. 18 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Phanton BC
Jan. 24 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Laces BC
Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. EST
Mist BC
Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Vinyl BC
Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Breeze BC
Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Laces BC
Feb. 20 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Rose BC
Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Phantom BC
Feb. 27 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Lunar Owls BC
Mabrey and Edwards with the Lunar Owls will be following the schedule below:
Date/Time
Opponent
Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EST
Rose BC
Jan. 10 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Phantom BC
Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Laces BC
Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Mist BC
Jan. 19 at 9:15 p.m. EST
Vinyl BC
Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Breeze BC
Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Hive BC
Jan. 30 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Rose BC
Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Phantom BC
Feb. 6 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Laces BC
Feb. 17 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Breeze BC
Feb. 21 at 9:15 p.m. EST
Mist BC
Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Vinyl BC
Feb. 27 at 8:45 p.m. EST
Hive BC
In total, the Unrivaled season consists of 56 regular-season games, all of which will conclude on Feb. 27 before Unrivaled Playoffs commence. The Unrivaled Championship is scheduled for March 4 at 9:30 pm. EST.
Unrivaled had great success during its 2025 debut, and expectations are set incredibly high for this year. With two new teams — Hive BC and Breeze BC — along with new players entering to shake things up, this is bound to be a memorable season that fans won't want to miss.
This is still a new endeavor for Unrivaled, and for those participating, but if this year plays out like last year, the season will be filled with gripping matchups involving fan favorites.