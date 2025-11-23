Why Connecticut Sun's 2016 WNBA Draft Haul Was so Pivotal to Franchise
The Connecticut Sun have many years of exhilarating performances and records under their belt, but their 2025 campaign simply did not reflect what they are truly capable of. Over the years, the Sun carved out a reputable name for itself in the WNBA, but now, the franchise seems to have fallen.
While Connecticut attempts to get back on its feet in time for its 2026 campaign with draft season slowly creeping up, it wouldn't hurt to reflect on one of its best drafts in franchise history — 2016.
Sun's 2016 WNBA Draft
One of the most interesting elements of the Sun's 2016 season was the number of first-round draft picks that they had. Prior to that year, the most first-round picks that Connecticut held in one season was two.
Heading into the WNBA draft, the Sun owned two of the top four picks. Once draft night rolled around, they picked forward Morgan Tuck third overall, followed by point guard Rachel Banham fourth overall. Jonquel Jones went sixth overall to the Los Angeles Sparks, who traded her to the Sun soon after. Once the trio was secured, they went on to select guards Jamie Weisner as No. 17 overall in the second round and Aliyyah Handford as No. 27 in the third round.
Looking back at how productive these players were on the court, it becomes clear why Connecticut appeared so confident in their selections.
In 2018, Jones interviewed with the Sun and reflected on her draft, stating, "I remember having a good time with everyone. Courtney, Rachel and Morgan, we had a great time. Rachel’s dry humor was making everyone laugh. I think it really is special. We always call ourselves the original class.”
Jones then offered a wise piece of advice for athletes who are entering the draft, which can still be applied to this day:
"Just trust what got them there," she said. "They worked hard. They got to the draft. A team wants them for what they can bring to the team. It’s going to be a nervous (day), but don’t make too much of it. You have been playing basketball for a long time. Be confident.”
Draft day is inevitably filled with what seems like an endless supply of anxiety, but also a mix of excitement for all involved. Connecticut saw great success with its 2016 draft, and things could certainly play out for the Sun once again this year.