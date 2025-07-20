Kate Martin Had One Word for Caitlin Clark Before WNBA All-Star Game
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game featured many of the league's best players and offered a chance for stars across the league to connect and reconnect. That went for the players selected to either roster this year and countless other WNBA players that were in Indianapolis to enjoy the show.
A WNBA party on Thursday night was the first chance for friends and old teammates across the sport to get together, including college teammates Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin.
The former Hawkeyes have been close since their college days and that friendship has extended through their journey to the WNBA. Martin famously didn't expect to be drafted at all in 2024, when she was selected in the second round by the Las Vegas Aces, and mostly attended the draft to support Clark who was drafted first overall.
Clark was selected as an All-Star captain for the 2025 game before being forced to sit out due to injury and while Martin wasn't selected this year, she was still in the crowd to show her support for the Fever superstar.
Clark was introduced in the pregame ceremony and Martin posted a snapshot of the moment on her Instagram story, captioning it with one thing she had to say to her former teammate.
"Yessir," she wrote.
Social media stardom is another thing both Clark and Martin have enjoyed in both their college days and in the WNBA. Clark has undoubtedly become one of the faces of the WNBA with over three million Instagram followers and Martin has an Instagram presence of her own with over 470 thousand followers and has risen to be a fan favorite the Valkyries.