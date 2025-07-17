WNBA World Reacts to Caitlin Clark Missing All-Star Game Due to Injury
Caitlin Clark announced the unfortunate news Thursday that she will not be competing in the WNBA All-Star Game or three-point contest due to injury.
Clark will be out after re-aggravating a groin injury during the Fever's game against the Sun earlier this week. She has been dealing with a lingering and repetitive injury in her leg since the preseason, and has made the tough decision to rest instead of play in the All-Star Game.
“I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or All-Star Game," Clark announced in a statement. "I have to rest my body, I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win.”
The news is a bummer all around—Clark made history with the amount of votes she received for the All-Star Game, she is captain of one of the two All-Star teams, and her team is hosting the event. Though she will still be in attendance for the All-Star Game, she is missing out on the chance to partake due to these nagging injury concerns.
Following Clark's announcement, Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amy Cox restated her pride in Clark.
In addition to Cox, many others fans and people across the WNBA landscape reacted to the news and expressed that they hope Clark is healthy again soon.