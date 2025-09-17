Kate Martin's Message to Fans Before Valkyries-Lynx Game 2
The Golden State Valkyries host Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night, but they'll be doing it somewhere a little different.
Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Valkyries played all 22 of their sold-out home games this season, will be occupied when the Valkyries gear up to host the Lynx. The venue was reserved years in advance to host a tennis tournament, the Laver Cup, so the Valkyries have shifted the first home game in franchise history to SAP Center in San Jose instead.
There has been a lot of chatter and controversy regarding this decision, with Valkyries executives going on record to explain and defend the decision to keep Chase Center rented out while figures like Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors have defended Golden State ownership in the midst of the scheduling conflict.
The team is even going so far as to transplant the entire official Valkyries court from Chase Center to San Jose for the game.
One constant throughout the whole process has been the unwavering confidence in Golden State players and coaching staff in their fanbase's ability to support the team, wherever they may be playing.
Kate Martin Trusts Her Fans
"I think that our crowd is going to be fantastic, yet again. It's still our home court. We're just treating it like regular Ballhalla," Valkyries guard Kate Martin said (via Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points).
Ballhalla has been like an extra member of the Valkyries' roster. Night after night, fans packed the Chase Center for the WNBA's newest team, setting attendance records while the team's evaluation shot up to the top of the league.
Even with Game 2 transplanted to San Jose, the Valkyries are confident there will be a sea of purple in San Jose as they fight to stay in the playoffs and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Lynx.
"Our fans travel well," Martin said. "Ballhalla is a mentality; I saw someone comment that on a picture, by the way. I can't take credit for that, I just thought it was awesome."
Martin and the Valkyries have a lot on the line in Game 2. They suffered a 29-point loss to the Lynx in Game 1 on Sunday and need to make a major adjustment to avoid getting swept out of the first playoff series in franchise history.
Wednesday is a must-win for the Valkyries so they can give themselves a chance to make it deep enough in the playoffs to host a true enough that they can host a true playoff game back in Chase Center.