Valkyries All-Star Sends Message Before Playing for Caitlin Clark’s Team
The stars are out in Indianapolis. WNBA All-Star weekend is almost upon us, and the festivities are only just beginning.
The weekend's events kick off Friday with the Skills Competition and the 3-Point Contest. All-Star captain Caitlin Clark was expected to make an appearance before her home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in both the 3-Point Contest and game itself, but Clark announced that a groin injury would keep her from participating.
Before the friendly competition starts, however, the All-Stars had a chance to strut down the Orange Carpet on Thursday, wearing their most stylish outfits and sharing messages to fans across the WNBA.
Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton was no exception. Thornton is Golden State's sole representative in Indiana, playing on Clark's squad. The Valkyries have been celebrating their All-Star and shared a video of her arriving for the weekend on the team X profile.
In the video, Thornton shared her excitement to be on the Orange Carpet and surrounded by her fellow stars.
"It's amazing to be among great players so for me to be a part of it is a blessing," she said.
She also took the time to shout out the Valkyries fans who got her there. The Golden State fanbase and their arena the Chase Center, nicknamed Ballhalla when the Valkyries are in town, have already earned a quick reputation for being one of the most electric fanbases in the WNBA.
Thornton added, "Thank you guys again. Ballhalla I love you. I'm out here supporting you guys... V's up!"
Thornton has been a powerhouse for the Valkyries in 2025. Roughly halfway through the season she leads her team in points, rebounds and steals. Thornton also sits top-10 in the WNBA in both total points and rebounds ahead of her first career All-Star selection.