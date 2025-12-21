Analyst questions Lauren Betts' fit with Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings are keeping a close eye on UCLA center Lauren Betts, who could be the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
While Betts will be a key member of some WNBA team next season, CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney opined why the Wings wouldn't be that squad.
"Even when Betts was at her best last season, however, her offensive game was limited. She is an efficient finisher around the basket when she has space or a clear size advantage, but struggles against more physical and athletic opponents, especially when she doesn't get great position," Maloney wrote.
"Betts also rarely shoots outside of the paint. She's never taken a 3-pointer in her career, and has only taken 14 shots outside of the paint in nine games this season (she has made 50% of them, which is encouraging)."
Betts needs work on offensive game in UCLA senior season
Things will get more challenging offensively in the WNBA, so Betts needs to show some growth in her senior season at UCLA before the Wings can consider taking her.
"Betts has more turnovers (192) than assists (166) in her college career. She has improved as a playmaker and has the size to see and pass over the top of the defense, but still does not deal well with aggressive, late doubles. Furthermore, she isn't a great screener and is almost never utilized as a roller, which may make her an awkward fit with Bueckers," Maloney wrote.
If Betts can improve in her final season with the Bruins, it could increase her chances of being chosen with the top pick by the Wings.
The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 2026, but the league owners and the players association are still negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that could delay the timeline of the season.
