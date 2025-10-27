Dallas Wings usher in new era with ex-South Florida winning HC to help Paige Bueckers
It was time for a change for the Dallas Wings, and roughly a month after the dismissal of former coach Chris Koclanes, the team made a critical decision Monday with the hiring of a new coach to wipe the slate clean and begin a new era.
The Wings selected former South Florida Bulls women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez, a hiring that seemed inevitable after the parties expressed mutual interest over the past several weeks.
Fernandez was gracious in his introduction to the Wings' organization, relaying how excited he is to rebuild the Wings organization as the team's star guard, former No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, enters her sophomore season.
Jose Fernandez Ready To Get To Work In Dallas
"I want to thank Curt Miller, Greg Bibb, and the entire Dallas Wings organization for this incredible opportunity," Fernandez said, per USA TODAY. "We will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence, approaching everything we do with elite standards and a championship mindset. I couldn’t be more excited to serve as your Head Coach and will work tirelessly to lead this organization to a level of success that both the Wings and the DFW community can be proud of."
The Wings finished 10-34 this past season, a far cry from the expectations Bueckers and company have put on themselves, especially following a largely successful career at UConn prior to her WNBA career getting underway.
The USF Athletic Department wished Fernandez well after 25 seasons leading the program, which included a WNIT title in 2009, two AAC Coach of the Year accolades, and two trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and this past season.
In a blurb from USF athletics CEO Rob Higgins, he described Fernandez's decision to transition to the WNBA as "bittersweet," but also one of "a well-deserved opportunity" in accepting a "professional dream."
"We wish him the best," part of Higgins' statement read.
The Wings are one of three teams to hire a new coach, joining the expansion's Toronto Tempo in their pursuit of former New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello and the Portland Fire tabbing Alex Sarama to lead the West Coast program.
Amidst all of the WNBA's CBA controversy, the Wings can now focus on becoming a sustainable franchise and officially beginning yet another rebuild phase. However, only this time, it's with a winner who has proven he is a long-term answer in college.
Now, it'll be up to Fernandez to translate his winning culture to the WNBA.
