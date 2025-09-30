Dallas Wings phenom Paige Bueckers named to influential list by WNBA legend
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is coming off a sensational rookie season, taking home the Rookie of the Year award, coming up just two votes short of being the unanimous winner. She averaged an impressive 19.1 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG, and should be named to an All-WNBA team once those are announced next week.
On top of her WNBA awards, TIME Magazine has also named her as one of the 100 World's Most Influential Rising Stars, with the excerpt being written by WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.
"The easiest thing to do in a game is shoot the basketball every single time you touch it, especially when you’re the best player on the court," Tauarasi wrote. "And Paige Bueckers is the best player on the court 99.99% of the time because she’s so gifted offensively, defensively—she disrupts so much. The hardest thing to do is pass the ball. Paige does it, and that’s what sets her apart.
"She is living in a world where there are so many commitments, so many opportunities. But she works hard, and she does so in a way that encourages growth for everyone. I love watching her play. I love the way she carries herself on the court with her teammates. When we talk about great competitors and champions—to get there, your teammates have to like you. And she gets the best out of her team because they love her.
"I got to see her win the NCAA championship for UConn this past year, shortly before she was drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings. She was beaming, because all she wanted to do was win a championship for our team, for our school, for herself, for her teammates. That’s what makes her special: she wants to do it for everyone."
Paige Bueckers is a Huge Fan of Diana Taurasi
Bueckers has made it know that she is also a huge fan of Diana Taurasi, as Taurasi is of her. In a clip during a tribute video for Taurasi earlier in the year, Bueckers hildariously said, "Because of you, I can be an a--h--- and be proud of it."
Taurasi has claimed that she thinks Bueckers will end up as the best player in the WNBA before too long. Given how strong Bueckers' rookie season was, there's a decent chance that happens, even if A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier are dominating the WNBA right now.
