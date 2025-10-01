Napheesa Collier reveals concerning Paige Bueckers statement by WNBA Commissioner
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier set the WNBA world ablaze on Tuesday during her exit interview press conference to put WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on blast, calling her the "worst leadership in the world." It was a heck of a statement, respectful in a sense, and scathing in all of the ways necessary.
Collier revealed she had conversations with Engelbert about how they can pay their players more when exciting young players are generating so much revenue for the league. And Engelbert's response was concerning.
“I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese], and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first 4 years," Collier said. "Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't be making anything.’”
First of all, this is a great move by Collier to unite the massive fanbases of Bueckers, Reese, and Clark, who all agree that Engelbert is way out of line with this comment. Secondly, if this statement is true, Engelbert is flat out wrong. Caitlin Clark signed her deal with Nike in 2022 as an NIL deal, which transitioned to a normal endorsement for a rumored $28 million over eight years. Clark earned that because of her own popularity that she generated in college, not because of the WNBA.
That's why we're seeing so many WNBA players push to play in the Unrivaled League, a league in which Paige Bueckers is an investor. In the first year of the Unrivaled league, Bueckers will make more money than in her entire rookie contract with the WNBA, and that doesn't sit right with a lot of people.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings shock WNBA with dramatic head coach shakeup
Paige Bueckers Siding With Napheesa Collier
To no one's surprise, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is sticking by her fellow UConn Husky. In an Instagram story on Tuesday, she reposted a picture of herself and Collier during this year's All-Star Game with the caption "Queen Phee" and a crown emoji.
Many WNBA players have already come out in support of Collier, who ethered the commissioner in a way that only Collier could. This could become one of those moments where people look back in years and realize how much it changed the sport, which is much needed. The WNBA is likely headed toward a lockout, with the current CBA set to expire, and the two sides are nowhere close in negotiations.
A statement like this probably won't help matters, either.
READ MORE: 3 head coach candidates for Dallas Wings after Chris Koclanes firing
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.