Dallas Wings On SI

Analyst raises question that could prevent Dallas Wings from selecting Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd could be chosen by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd. / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

UConn guard Azzi Fudd could be following in her girlfriend Paige Bueckers' footsteps by joining the Dallas Wings next season.

Bueckers was the number one overall pick out of Connecticut a year ago, and Fudd has the potential to do the same. However, CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney thinks Fudd needs to become more multidimensional as a shooter if she wants to be the top selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

"One of the main reasons Fudd returned to UConn for a fifth season was to show that she has more to her game than being a catch-and-shoot specialist. But while she's shooting the ball better than ever, there are still questions about her ability to create offense -- both for herself and others," Maloney wrote.

Notably, Fudd has only taken three off-the-dribble 3s this season, and is 14 of 36 (38.9%) on pull-up jumpers overall, per Synergy Sports. She's also only taken 24 attempts at the rim, and has made just 50% of them. If WNBA opponents force her off the line, is she going to be able to make them pay? 

READ MORE: Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez sends huge message about inevitable WNBA prospect

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd returns the ball against the Florida State Seminoless
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd returns the ball against the Florida State Seminoles / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Fudd needs more variety on offense

Azzi Fudd's role with the Huskies was very different with Bueckers sharing the backcourt with her. It made her more of an off-ball player, which led to catch-and-shoot opportunities on the perimeter.

With Bueckers no longer there, Fudd is able to play more of a ball-dominant role. That should help her get that variety Maloney is looking for.

Fudd scored 27 points knocking down five 3-pointers and six 2-pointers in UConn's latest win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, proving she is playing with more versatility on the offensive end.

However, if she joins the Wings, she'll go right back to where she was at UConn playing next to Becker's. That being said, Fudd is getting these reps this season to become more versatile, and that should make her more of an intriguing prospect for the Wings.

READ MORE: Wings star Paige Bueckers is ready for first taste of the Unrivaled League

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News