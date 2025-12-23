Analyst raises question that could prevent Dallas Wings from selecting Azzi Fudd
UConn guard Azzi Fudd could be following in her girlfriend Paige Bueckers' footsteps by joining the Dallas Wings next season.
Bueckers was the number one overall pick out of Connecticut a year ago, and Fudd has the potential to do the same. However, CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney thinks Fudd needs to become more multidimensional as a shooter if she wants to be the top selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
"One of the main reasons Fudd returned to UConn for a fifth season was to show that she has more to her game than being a catch-and-shoot specialist. But while she's shooting the ball better than ever, there are still questions about her ability to create offense -- both for herself and others," Maloney wrote.
Notably, Fudd has only taken three off-the-dribble 3s this season, and is 14 of 36 (38.9%) on pull-up jumpers overall, per Synergy Sports. She's also only taken 24 attempts at the rim, and has made just 50% of them. If WNBA opponents force her off the line, is she going to be able to make them pay?
Fudd needs more variety on offense
Azzi Fudd's role with the Huskies was very different with Bueckers sharing the backcourt with her. It made her more of an off-ball player, which led to catch-and-shoot opportunities on the perimeter.
With Bueckers no longer there, Fudd is able to play more of a ball-dominant role. That should help her get that variety Maloney is looking for.
Fudd scored 27 points knocking down five 3-pointers and six 2-pointers in UConn's latest win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, proving she is playing with more versatility on the offensive end.
However, if she joins the Wings, she'll go right back to where she was at UConn playing next to Becker's. That being said, Fudd is getting these reps this season to become more versatile, and that should make her more of an intriguing prospect for the Wings.
