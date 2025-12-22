Awa Fam could be Dallas Wings' No. 1 pick if she improves in this area
The Dallas Wings are debating between a few different options for the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.
One of those players is Spanish forward Awa Fam, who is incredibly raw as a 19-year-old, but there are still some aspects of her game that need some work. CBS sports writer Jack Maloney believes Awa Fam needs to show more aggression on the defensive end of the floor.
"Fam is 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, and is a terrific lateral athlete. She has all the physical tools to be an elite defender, and does make some extremely impressive plays. However, there are times when she is too laid back on that end of the floor," Maloney said.
Fam needs to be more aggressive on defense
Fam's defensive aggression is something she knows she needs to work on in her final season in Europe before coming stateside.
"I think defense, the energy," Fam said in an interview with Hunter Cruse h/t Maloney. "You don't need to be the best defender, you need to put your energy. You put your energy, you are a physical player, you can defend this player, you can defend a center. They are talking with me and they say to me, 'put your energy in defense.'"
Luckily for Fam, aggression is something that can be taught. She needs to learn how to use her size to her advantage. If she can do that, she will unlock a new part of her game that will make her incredibly dangerous in the WNBA. If the Wings can be the team that does that for her, it could take a huge weight off of Paige Bueckers' shoulders.
Fam will be chosen early in the WNBA draft which is scheduled for April 2026, assuming the league owners and Players Association can agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by then.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.