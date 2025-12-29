Dallas Wings center to become owner of new international team
The WNBA season has been over for a few months now, and Unrivaled is right around the corner from tipping off its second annual season. Paige Bueckers has drawn the majority of headlines surrounding the Dallas Wings this offseason so far, but Li Yueru is now putting her name in the spotlight.
According to the Chinese Women's Hoop Show, Wings center Li Yueru has founded a new team, 5 Wins, which will compete in Belgrade, Serbia. They made it clear that she isn't purchasing a new team and will not play for the organization, acting purely as its owner. She'll receive assistance from the head coach of the women's Serbian National team, Marina Maljković.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings center Li Yueru could be targeted in WNBA expansion draft
This won't stop Yueru's pursuit of the top level of professional basketball. She's bounced in and out of the league, first being drafted in the third round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, but she didn't make her first appearance in the WNBA until 2022 with the Chicago Sky. She then went elsewhere for the 2023 season and returned as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2024. She started the 2025 season with the Seattle Storm before Dallas traded for her.
Yueru is set to be a free agent this offseason after the Dallas Wings gave up a second-round pick this year (16th overall pick) and a third-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. Giving up that kind of draft capital is part of the reason why people believe the Wings will bring her back, and it helps that she's an exclusive rights free agent.
After the trade that brought her to Dallas, Yueru averaged 7.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG while showing the ability to stretch out to three. She's a serviceable center, and there would be demand if she were to hit the open market, so the Wings have to make a decision about bringing her back or even Luisa Geiselsoder, who is also set to be a free agent. They'd probably like to upgrade on one of them, but the other could come back and be a quality backup.
Yueru is also one of a few players from the Wings who will be playing in the Unrivaled League, which starts on January 5th. She is playing for Mist BC along with Breanna Stewart, Veronica Burton, Alanna Smith, Allisha Gray, and another Wings free agent, Arike Ogunbowale.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers provides Christmas surprise to Unrivaled teammates
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.