Dallas Wings players expected to be hot commodity in upcoming WNBA Expansion Draft
The Dallas Wings have an interesting offseason ahead of them. They already have a superstar in Paige Bueckers, but they need to build a much better roster around her. One of the issues in doing that is the upcoming WNBA Expansion Draft, as the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire are entering the league for 2026.
The Athletic recently went through a mock expansion draft, and they had Li Yueru going with the first pick, and they seem to expect some Dallas Wings player to be selected early in the process.
"Whenever the expansion draft actually takes place, the Wings will be one of the first teams from which either the Tempo or Fire selects a player," Ben Pickman wrote." Even after designating five protected players, Dallas has several players who arguably could be selected here. Li Yueru, Awak Kuier and Haley Jones will all be 27 years old or younger heading into next season and have contracts that would allow the Wings — or in this exercise, an expansion team — the first opportunity to re-sign them.
"Veteran multi-time All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale is another possible expansion draft target left unprotected by the Wings, but Ogunbowale is an unrestricted free agent, meaning the expansion team that takes her would have to give her the core designation to ensure she plays for them in 2026."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings projected to lose 4-time All-Star in WNBA Expansion Draft
So, why did they decide to go with Yueru as the first pick?
"In the end, the choice comes down to Kuier and Yueru. Yueru, a 26-year-old center, was highly productive last season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and blocks, while shooting 36.4 percent on 3-pointers. Among Wings who logged at least 300 minutes last season, only Paige Bueckers had a higher on/off net rating. Her paint scoring, rebounding and ability to stretch the floor are immediate bonuses, but Yueru also represents a future bet.
"There are not many versatile stretch-five options in the available pool list, and none are 6-foot-7 centers who shot 46.5 percent on spot-ups and held defenders to sub-50 percent shooting in post-up situations. By taking a Wings player here, Toronto also prevents Portland from picking Kuier, Jones or Ogunbowale in the first six rounds. This is another strategic consideration, considering Dallas’ roster depth."
The Wings do have a lot of talented pieces on the roster, especially if they can convince Awak Kuier to return from overseas. It seems like she may want to stay overseas, but the Wings could use a player like her.
They still need to improve the overall talent fit, though, with more shooting and more athleticism. Paige Bueckers can't be asked to do everything.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers opens up on adjusting to WNBA, Dallas Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.