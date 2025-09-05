Valkyries coach sends encouragement to Wings coach after historic game
The Dallas Wings suffered their 9th straight loss on Thursday evening, falling 84-80 to the Golden State Valkyries. The Wings are already locked into the top odds for the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, so they're playing spoiler at this point in the season.
Paige Bueckers had a great game, putting up 27 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals on 11/20 shooting, but it wasn't enough to stop the Valkyries from becoming the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs. The loss moved the Wings to 9-33 while the Valkyries are now 23-18.
After the game, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase gave a lot of credit to Wings coach Chris Koclanes for the way his team responded despite not really having anything to play for anymore.
"...This was a team that had nothing to lose," Nakase started, "but they’re a better team than they were last week. They were. They’re faster. They’re stronger. They’re fighting for spots in the future. They’re literally trying out.
"Chris did a great job. He did an amazing job to keep their energy in. They could have quit a long time ago. So, just credit to Dallas' coaching staff and the players. You know, obviously, Paige is just an unbelievable player."
Injury-Plagued Season for Wings is Chance at Evaluation
The Dallas Wings had five players miss Thursday's game due to injury: Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru, JJ Quinerly, Luisa Geiselsoder, and Ty Harris. Those injuries the last few weeks have allowed the front office to evaluate some of the talent down the board and see if they can find any hidden gems.
Haley Jones returned from injury for this matchup and had an outstanding game, finishing with 18 points on an efficient 7/10 shooting. Myisha Hines-Allen had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Maddy Siegrist had another strong performance with 16 points.
Two recent hardship signees, Christyn Williams and Ajae Petty, didn't play in this game, and while Amy Okonkwo wasn't too productive in this game, she's had some solid performances in the last few weeks. This evaluation process has been vital to the team, and with just a few games remaining in the season, it gives them an idea of who to prioritize this offseason.
