Future face of WNBA? Paige Bueckers earning big praise from players
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers may not know it yet, but the WNBA community has started to take notice of Bueckers' potential despite her season being half over.
Although the spotlight is mainly on the Indiana Fever and their star guard Caitlin Clark, select WNBA players in a recent poll from The Athletic suggest that Bueckers could overtake Clark.
"She's very likable right now, and she's doing very well as a rookie, and her name is making a buzz," an anonymous respondent revealed.
However, it appears Clark will remain as the face of the league for quite some time. Pollsters had the former Iowa Hawkeyes star earning the majority of votes at 53.8 percent.
Clark vs. Bueckers Takes Brutal Hit
"I mean, she currently is the face of the league," a respondent said.
Clark's stock could take a huge hit this weekend, however, as she won't participate in the league's three-point contest or game, according to a statement released on Thursday.
"I have to rest my body," Clark's statement read. "I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to catch all the action I'm looking forward to helping Sandy coach our team to a win."
This could serve as good news for Bueckers, however, as it is her first All-Star appearance.
As for the Wings, they have struggled immensely as of late. They have lost four straight, including a 102-83 loss to Clark and the Fever this past Sunday.
The Wings (6-17) have their schedule pick back up next week with back-to-back road games before a four-game home-stand begins through the beginning of August.
The Wings' young core is still learning how to win at all costs. This year isn't it, but if anything, Dallas is turning heads with Bueckers, and it's clear the WNBA isn't ignoring it.
For now, it remains to be seen whether the Wings can turn a corner.
