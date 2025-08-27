Why Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers are already fighting for WNBA supremacy
Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are already two of the best players in the WNBA despite Bueckers being in her rookie season and Clark being in her second. Clark had one of the greatest rookie seasons in WNBA history last year and Buckers is hot on her tail with similar numbers.
ESPN recently published a list of the top 25 WNBA players under the age of 25, and to no one's surprise, Caitlin Clark was first and Paige Bueckers was second. For those curious about the rest of the top five, Aliyah Boston was third, Dominique Malonga was fourth, and Angel Reese was fifth.
"Expectations were high for Bueckers entering the pros, with one GM telling ESPN, 'She'll be a Hall of Famer.' In Year 1, she has largely lived up to the hype and is on pace to join Clark as the only players to average 19 points and 5 assists in their rookie season," Alexa Philippou wrote.
"Bueckers' efficiency has mostly carried over from UConn, with her 46.6% field goal shooting the best of any guard averaging at least 16 points in the league. She has shown the midrange game still has a place in modern basketball, even in 2025. Her crowning achievement came last week when she became the first player to drop 40-plus points in a game on 80% efficiency."
Bueckers Has Had Better Season, But Clark Still Viewed Higher
Bueckers has had an incredible rookie season, averaging 19.0 PPG and 5.2 APG, and she is on pace to break the team's single-season total assists record. She is a lock to win Rookie of the Year this season, despite a strange fan push for Sonia Citron, and she has a chance to make an All-WNBA Team despite the Dallas Wings' lack of success.
Clark has only played in 13 games this season due to a lingering groin injury, but people still view her as the better long-term player because of threat from three. In her 13 games this season, she's averaged 16.5 PPG and an incredible 8.8 APG. She has a much better team around her, though, with Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham.
