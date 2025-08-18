Dallas Wings' Maddy Siegrist turning corner after career-high performance
The Dallas Wings are chugging along as the WNBA season approaches its final weeks.
While the Wings are outside of the playoff picture, they are still fighting in the games leading up to the playoffs. One bright spot for the Wings has been Maddy Siegrist, who re-joined the starting lineup recently and has looked like one of the better players in the league.
"Maddy Siegrist tied her career-high with 22 points in a win over the Fever on Tuesday, then set a new career-high with 23 points in a loss to the Aces on Sunday. Injuries derailed her season again, but she's quietly averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds -- both career-highs -- on 50.6% shooting in 17 appearances. She looks like a legitimate part of the Wings' young core moving forward," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
Siegrist making waves for Wings
Siegrist, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, has dealt with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in her right knee that kept her out of the lineup for nearly two months.
Siegrist returned to the court on Aug. 5 and has played in the Wings' last six games. In those contests, Siegrist has scored double digits in five of them, including a career-high 23 points in the Wings' latest loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Siegrist is establishing herself as one of the Wings' key players alongside Paige Bueckers for the future and that should be an encouraging sign for the team.
The goal for this season is to figure out who fit best next to Bueckers on the court and Siegrist could be one of those solutions.
For the final nine games of the season, the Wings should let Siegrist cook and see how far that could take her. The Wings might not win many games in this span of time, but it will give her confidence going into the offseason.
