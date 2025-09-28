What are the biggest decisions that the Dallas Wings need to make this offseason?
The Dallas Wings entered the offseason earlier in September after starting the Paige Bueckers era with a 10-34 season. It's not how they imagined the first season with the superstar going, but they know it's a big offseason to make next season an improvement.
Although the WNBA playoffs are still going on, and the WNBA offseason could be delayed due to a likely lockout because of CBA negotiations, there are still big decisions the team will need to make until the season starts in 2026. Let's take a look at some of those big decisions.
To Fire or Not to Fire Chris Koclanes
This decision seems to have already been made, but it's not too late for minds to change. The 2025 WNBA season was the first as a head coach for Chris Koclanes, and it was mostly a disaster. Outside of the horrid record, he was criticized for his lackluster press conferences, basic after-timeout plays, and lack of emotion in most situations. Some fans were even calling for the Wings to replace him with assistant coach Nola Henry.
However, it was announced about a week ago that the Wings were planning to keep him for at least another season. In a week where the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm fired their coaches, the decision to keep Koclanes is a little surprising.
Re-Sign Arike Ogunbowale or Let Her Walk
Four-time WNBA All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection Arike Ogunbowale is set to be a free agent after seven seasons in Dallas, and she's coming off career lows in scoring and three-point shooting. She's a talented player, but they need to decide if it's the best decision for the team to bring her back.
Dallas has plenty of cap space this offseason; that isn't the issue. But if they determine that she's not the best fit alongside Paige Bueckers, which needs to be the priority moving forward, they need to let her walk or figure out a sign-and-trade.
Who To Select at the Top of the 2026 WNBA Draft
The Dallas Wings won the first overall pick last year, giving them the chance to draft Paige Bueckers, and they'll enter the 2026 WNBA Draft with the top odds to land the first pick again. The date for the lottery hasn't been announced yet, especially if the lockout delays things, but it's usually in November.
If they can land a top-two pick and land a dominant post threat like Lauren Betts to pair with Bueckers, that would be an ideal tandem for the future.
