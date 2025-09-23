Dallas Wings stun WNBA with shocking coaching decision before 2026 season
The Dallas Wings have already made their first big move this offseason. And it's a rather surprising one.
Despite finishing tied for the league's worst record, the Wings have reportedly opted not to fire coach Chris Koclanes and will remain at the helm next season.
This news comes during a shocking yet rather unusual time for the league as a whole. Social media is in a frenzy over the New York Liberty choosing to fire a championship-winning coach in Sandy Brondello, yet Koclanes is still tasked with leading his team out of a huge hole next season.
Fans aren't just fed up with the Wings' decision-making. It's a holistic issue incredibly difficult to even quantify, as one fan described.
Chris Koclanes Becomes Dallas Scapegoat In Wake of Retainment
"Dallas Wings is not a serious organization," the fan wrote. "They can not afford a 1-10 start again. If that happens, Chris Koclanes needs to be FIRED by midseason. No more chances/ excuses. The fandom shouldn't be nice & I will personally fly to Dallas & start the booing again."
The tweet was one of several voicing concerns about the decision, especially with how it could impact soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers.
Nevertheless, Koclanes told reporters in August how much he enjoys coaching Bueckers on a nightly basis.
"To be able to coach somebody like [Paige] has made be better," Koclanes said. "It's not just lip service."
Chris Koclanes Supports Paige Bueckers Through Tough Times
Koclanes says Bueckers' unselfishness is what sets her apart, only marking a sign of things to come.
"That last play of the game, everyone’s like, 'You need to shoot that ball, '…she trusts her teammates. She’s going to pass that ball 10 times out of 10, because it’s the right play. To have someone like that as the future of the organization, we’re extremely lucky," Koclanes said Aug. 20.
Bueckers has not commented on the Wings retaining Koclanes, but with the way she has continued to support her teammates and coaching staff only assumes that her mindset has yet to change.
For now, the offseason rolls on in Texas. For Bueckers, though, her next order of business is to conquer "Unrivaled."
It's unclear whether the Wings can find their footing to turn things around next year. However, they are taking a massive risk with a coach whose team is still in rebuild mode with their franchise player essentially carrying them on a game-by-game basis.
If it's sustainable is only a matter of time, but results have to show.
