Dallas Wings predicted to move on from 4-time WNBA All-Star
The Dallas Wings face some massive decisions this offseason as they look to build around WNBA superstar and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers for the foreseeable future. They've gone 19-65 combined in the last two seasons and can't afford to keep losing with one of the league's brightest young stars.
Among the many decisions they need to make is the upcoming free agency of four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA selection Arike Ogunbowale, who has spent all of her seven seasons in the league with the Wings. However, she saw her scoring and three-point shooting dip to career lows with Bueckers on the roster, and it may be best for the Wings to move on.
FanSided's Chelsea Leite predicted three players who will move on from their teams this offseason, listing Ogunbowale as one of them.
"The Wings also have the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row, and whoever they choose will bump Ogunbowale down to the third option," Leite wrote. "Arike’s play style prefers high-volume shooting — meaning she needs to make a ton of shots in order to score a lot of points. Bueckers is more efficient, and whether the Wings get someone like 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts or the sharpshooting Azzi Fudd in the draft, Arike won’t have the ball in her hands as much as she needs.
"This all leads fans to believe that Arike’s tenure in Dallas may be coming to an end. If a team can assure her she will have the ball in her hands more often than not, it may be something Arike needs to consider."
Other Free Agency Decisions for Dallas Wings This Offseason
Although Ogunbowale is the biggest free agent for the Wings this offseason, she's far from the only one. In fact, it may be easier to list who is actually under contract for next season.
Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris are both unrestricted free agents, as is Ogunbowale. And then they have seven players who will be Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Li Yueru, Luisa Geiselsoder, Haley Jones, Grace Berger, Amy Okonkwo, Ajae Petty, and Christyn Williams. They had to sign a lot of players to hardship deals at the end of the season due to injuries, which is why they have so many free agents.
This will give them the opportunity to build around Bueckers as best possible, which starts with their high draft pick in 2026. The lottery won't be held for a few more months, and it may even be longer than that, depending on the likely incoming lockout due to CBA negotiations.
