Dallas Wings show investment into Paige Bueckers era with $48 million development
The Dallas Wings announced on Friday that they have broken ground on a new practice facility in the west part of the city at Joey Georgusis Park. It will be "a 70,700 sqft practice facility with two courts, a 3,800 sqft locker room, player lifestyle suite with hair and nail salon, content studio, family lounge, mother rooms, over 4,000 square feet of strength and conditioning space, full-service dining facility, and community space."
They believe the facility should be done by the start of the 2026 WNBA season, which may end up delayed due to a likely lockout as CBA negotiations with the WNBA are still ongoing. That CBA expires on Halloween, and the two sides seem nowhere close.
Dallas approved the facility a few days ago, which is set to cost about $48.6 million, although the Dallas Wings are only paying about $3.1 million of that. Here are some renderings of the new facility.
Having a part of the facility that is available for public use was important to the city, as it'll host planned activities, community events, youth clinics, and more. The Wings haven't been the only team in Dallas seeking a new facility recently, as the Mavericks are looking for land to build their new arena as they look to leave the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Wings Going All In on Paige Bueckers Era
The Wings have a superstar on their hands with Paige Bueckers, who was the runaway winner for the Rookie of the Year, and could be on an All-WNBA team once those are announced. It's obvious that she is the face of the franchise moving forward, and they'll need to find a way to surround her with the best talent possible moving forward.
It's a pivotal offseason for the Wings, as they have to make a decision on four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, who is set to be a free agent this offseason. It seems like they want to bring her back, but she may not be the best fit alongside Bueckers moving forward. Ogunbowale's numbers took a significant hit with Bueckers on the roster this season. Many fans wanted the team to trade her at the deadline to get some assets back for her for that reason.
