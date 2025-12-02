What's next for Dallas Wings after WNBA gets CBA extension?
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are breathing a sigh of relief after the league and player's association agreed to a six-week extension in negotiations, which expires on Jan. 9.
The decision to extend negotiations is a sign of good faith between the two sides that they want a deal to get done. CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney explained what the league is doing with the negotiation extension.
"The ideal outcome would be a new CBA. The sooner the two parties can come to terms on a new CBA, the sooner the offseason can commence. While the draft lottery was finally held late last month -- the Dallas Wings won the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row -- none of the other major offseason activities can take place until a new CBA is ratified," Maloney wrote.
"A new CBA by Jan. 9 would also ensure that the 2026 season can start on time, which is extremely important for the continued growth of the league."
WNBA extends negotiations for new CBA
The WNBA is in prime position to continue growing the league after gaining so much momentum in the past two years with Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers joining the league as No. 1 overall picks.
With other stars coming into the league in coming years like Azzi Fudd and JuJu Watkins, the future is bright for the WNBA, but they have to make sure their players are satisfied. If they aren't, the players may prioritize playing for other leagues like Unrivaled and Project B.
There's a lot to discuss in negotiations, but there is optimism a deal can get done.
With Christmas and New Year's on the horizon, getting a deal done between now and Jan. 9 could be a challenge, but the extension proves that negotiations are moving in the right direction.
