WNBA proposal could see Dallas Wings season start sooner
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are still negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement for the 2026 season.
A number of different items are on the table in negotiations, including the start of the season. Front Office Sports reporter Annie Costabile says that the league is proposing an earlier start to the season around mid-March or April as opposed to mid-May.
"The league has also proposed lengthening the season, including an earlier start date that is expected to interfere with the NCAA tournament and potentially other leagues such as Project B," Costabile wrote.
"The start date for training camp could be as early as mid-March, sources indicated. The current 44-game regular season runs from mid-May to early September. The 2025 WNBA Finals ended Oct. 10."
WNBA negotiations could lead to earlier start of season
The Players Association has wanted more money, which the league is willing to offer at the price of an earlier start to the season.
It's unlikely that the players' association will accept this kind of proposal because it interferes with Project B and March Madness, two important high-level women's basketball events. It's clear with this report that the league is perhaps threatened by outsiders that could challenge the WNBA in being the top women's basketball league in the world.
A longer season could be something the WNBA players are willing to accept, but it's hard to imagine that coming at the price of not starting the season with a new rookie class. Had this been put in place a year ago, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers would not have started the season with the Wings.
With so much talent and revenue builders arriving in the WNBA in the coming years, it doesn't make much sense logistically to start the professional season before the end of the college season.
