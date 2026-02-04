Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled Coach Delivers Highest Praise for Dallas Wings Star
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been off to a tremendous start to her Unrivaled career. Nine games in, she's averaging 24.7 PPG, 6.8 APG, and 6.2 RPG while shooting 55.3% from the floor, 44.1% from three, and 89.3% from the free-throw line. That puts her third in scoring and first in assists league-wide.
Bueckers even just went toe-to-toe with presumptive MVP favorite Chelsea Gray and massively outperformed her. With Breeze now sitting with a 5-4 record, they should be well in the hunt for the playoffs.
After Sunday's win against Rose BC and Chelsea Gray, Breeze's head coach, Noelle Quinn, spoke very highly of her star player.
"She’s never in a rush, Quinn stated. "She’s a savant... The ball on a string, and she has a vision to pass and score, it's really cool to see her get to her spots... She studies the game... She plays the right way, and it's been a joy to coach her."
Quinn had been coaching against Bueckers this year, as she was the head coach of the Seattle Storm in 2025 before they dismissed her, so she has now seen both sides of the Bueckers show: preparing to play against her and getting the most success out of her.
And Bueckers was tremendous against Rose, finishing with 32 points and 11 assists. It was her second 30-point outing of the season, falling just short of her season high of 37 points against Mist BC.
READ MORE: WNBA, Dallas Wings Get Bad News After Latest Meeting
Rickea Jackson Also Offers Praise For Her Teammate
Rickea Jackson and Paige Bueckers have had a lot of friendly and playful banter through this season, but they've become quite the formidable duo. In that same game where Buckers had 32 points and 11 assists, Jackson also had an impressive game with 20 points and 9 rebounds, which included a buzzer-beater to beat the third-quarter horn.
After the game, Jackson also had a lot of praise for her teammates.
"It's meant a lot to build a relationship with Paige. She has such a great heart, but she works [just] as hard: she deserves everything she's getting. She really fuels us, gives us energy... She's a jokester, but knows when it's time to lock in and get serious."
Breeze BC will be back in action on Friday night against Sonia Citron and Hive BC. Citron is coming off a wild 32-point outing, but Hive still lost to Vinyl BC.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers Makes MVP Claim As Breeze Get Back In Win Column, Blow Out Rose BC
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter