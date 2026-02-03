WNBA, Dallas Wings Get Bad News After Latest Meeting
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are trying to get a new collective bargaining agreement before the start of the season, which is scheduled for early May. However, things are not progressing as they should.
A meeting took place in New York City earlier this week between the league owners and the Players Association, and it did not go as well as it could have. Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike shared how the conversation went in an interview with Front Office Sports reporter Annie Costabile.
“They volunteered that they did not have a proposal prepared at the top of the meeting,” Ogwumike told Front Office Sports. “That kind of set the tone for the conversation because we were hoping to hear otherwise.”
No Deal, But Progress is Coming?
Even though no deal came into fruition, this is the first time the two sides have met in the new calendar year. That provided some optimism when it came to getting a deal done.
"Sources told ESPN it was valuable for both sides to meet in person, ask questions and receive direct answers, as they look to break the monthlong stalemate in talks, with the 2026 season scheduled to begin in less than 100 days and the need for a deal increasingly urgent," ESPN insider Alexa Philippou wrote.
The main reason behind the lack of a new deal has to do with the revenue sharing plan. The players association is proposing for 70 percent of the pie, but the owners are hesitant to give that much, believing that the revenue plan would result in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses and the ultimate failure of the league.
That is the main reason behind the stalemate, which could result in a strike for the player's association if a new deal isn't reached very soon.
